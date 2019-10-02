Newsletter Signup Register / Login
After intense European efforts to bring the two together, President Trump did get as far as phoning his Iranian counterpart but President Rouhani insists Washington must lift sanctions first Photo: AFP/File
world

Rouhani would not take Trump's call, says French diplomatic source

0 Comments
By Nicholas Kamm
PARIS

U.S. President Donald Trump phoned his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. summit last month but he refused to take the call, a French diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

The call happened on Sept 24, the source said, after French President Emmanuel Macron had shuttled between the U.S. and Iranian leaders in a bid to arrange a historic encounter that he hoped would reduce the risk of all-out war in the Middle East.

"In New York, up to the last moment, Emmanuel Macron tried to broker contact, as his talks with presidents Trump and Rouhani led him to think contact was possible," the diplomatic source said.

Speculation was abuzz last month that the leaders could meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

But Rouhani said he would only hold talks with the U.S. if Trump lifted economic sanctions on Tehran.

Macron used his 48 hours in New York to see Trump three times and Rouhani twice, urging them to engage directly.

The source said Macron made a last-ditch attempt before flying back to Paris, with French technicians installing a secure phone line linking Trump's Lotte hotel and the Millennium, hosting the Iranian delegation.

The plan involved Trump calling at 9 p.m. despite doubts over the Iranian reaction.

Macron went to the Millennium to ensure the phone call took place. Trump made the call, but Rouhani informed the French president he would not take it, the source said.

"The discussion continued to founder on the Iranians first wanting U.S. sanctions lifted. Donald Trump wants Iran first to make commitments on its nuclear (ambitions) and ballistic and regional activities," the source said.

The French diplomatic source comments come after U.S. reports emerged earlier this week about Macron's initiative to get the leaders to talk.

Tensions have been escalating between Iran and the United States since May last year when President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear accord and began reimposing sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

Britain, France and Germany have repeatedly said they are committed to saving the deal that gave Iran relief from sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but their efforts have so far borne little fruit.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Wise move by Rouhani given Donny engages in negotiations in bad faith.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Discover Central Japan: A Travel Guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Study Japanese With a Two Week Autumn Program in Stunning Akita Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Chilling Halloween Drinks In Tokyo To Get You In A Spooky Mood

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel