 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The letter adds to the growing pressure on Macron over the issue Image: POOL/AFP
world

Row breaks out as U.S. ambassador criticizes France on antisemitism

0 Comments
PARIS

France's foreign ministry said Sunday it would summon the U.S. ambassador after he criticized the government for what he said was its insufficient action against antisemitism in a letter to President Emmanuel Macron.

The letter from Charles Kushner, dated August 25 but leaked to the media on Sunday, echoed Israel's criticism of France days earlier, which provoked a sharp response from Paris.

Kushner's letter to Macron noted that Monday was "the 81st anniversary of the Allied Liberation of Paris, which ended the deportation of Jews from French soil" under Nazi German occupation.

He wrote: "I write out of deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France and the lack of sufficient action by your government to confront it...

"In France, not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized," he added.

While "antisemitism has long scarred French life", the ambassador argued that hatred of Jews "has exploded since Hamas's barbaric assault on October 7, 2023," which triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

"France firmly refutes these latest allegations," said a foreign ministry statement in response, hours after the letter's contents were made public. "The allegations from the ambassador are unacceptable."

The ministry said the 1961 Vienna Convention meant ambassadors were not permitted to interfere in a country's internal affairs. Kushner would be summoned to the foreign ministry on Monday, it added.

His remarks tally with those made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Tuesday accused Macron of fomenting antisemitism, saying it had "surged" in France following the French president's announcement last month that he will recognize Palestinian statehood.

Macron's Elysee office was quick to hit back at Netanyahu, calling the Israeli leader's allegation "abject" and "erroneous".

But like Netanyahu, Kushner denounced Macron's criticisms of Israel over the war in Gaza and his planned recognition of a State of Palestine. Such moves, he said, "embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France".

"In today's world, anti-Zionism is antisemitism -- plain and simple," the ambassador added. "Surveys show most French citizens believe another Holocaust could happen in Europe. Nearly half of French youth report never having heard of the Holocaust at all.

"What are children being taught in French schools if such ignorance persists?" the letter read.

France is home to Western Europe's largest Jewish population at around half a million people, as well as a significant Muslim community sensitive to the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Both communities have reported a spike in hate crimes since Israel's retaliatory offensive against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the besieged coastal strip.

Macron's announcement that France would formally recognise a Palestinian state during a U.N. meeting in September drew a swift rebuke from Israel at the time.

With the move, France is set to join a list of nations that has grown since the start of the Gaza war nearly two years ago.

France is among at least 145 of the 193 U.N. members that now recognize or plan to recognize a Palestinian state, according to an AFP tally.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Letters from Japan: “Stinky Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Cleaning Products & Natural Alternatives For Every Room

Savvy Tokyo

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meet Brittany Arthur, The CEO Of Design Thinking Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel