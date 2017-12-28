Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

Republican Roy Moore filed a lawsuit to try to stop Alabama from certifying Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.
The court filing occurred about 14 hours ahead of Thursday's meeting of a state canvassing board to officially declare Jones the winner of the Dec. 12 special election. Jones defeated Moore by about 20,000 votes.
Moore's attorney wrote in the complaint filed late Wednesday that he believed there were irregularities during the election and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.
"This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone," Moore said in a statement released Wednesday announcing the complaint.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill told The Associated Press Wednesday evening that he has no intention of delaying the canvassing board meeting.
"It is not going to delay certification and Doug Jones will be certified (Thursday) at 1 p.m. and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January," Merrill said.
In the complaint, Moore's attorneys noted the higher than expected turnout in the race, particularly in Jefferson County, and said that Moore's numbers were suspiciously low in about 20 Jefferson County precincts.
Merrill said he has so far not found evidence of voter fraud, but that his office will investigate any complaint that Moore submits.
Moore has not conceded the race to Jones and has sent several fundraising emails to supporters asking for donations to investigate claims of voter fraud.
Jones and Moore were competing to fill the U.S. Senate seat that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Moore's campaign was wounded by accusations against Moore of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
26 Comments
Tommy Jones
The kiddie fiddler cannot accept that the people of Alabama didn't want a sexual predator representing them.
Then again, we all know that tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants were bused into Alabama by the Dems because that's what Dems do.
Whatsnext
Right, tommyJones. Its not a valiant fight when theres so much egg on your face. Roy moore could of done better. Too salty.
bass4funk
At this point, the man needs to concede, not sure if the allegations are true or not, but either way he lost, the election is over.
Laguna
No worries. He's all but assured himself a position on Trump's election "integrity" commission.
Toasted Heretic
Moore needs to stop this. It's getting old.
MrBum
This is the man that Trump backed with his full support. He sure knows how to pick em.
clamenza
Godspeed, Mr. Moore.
The Democrats have already proven there is no sleazeball stunts they won’t stoop to.
They are the face of illigal immigration and voter fraud
Toasted Heretic
And the astonishing thing is the backing from core supporters. Seems their beliefs condone sexual assault and paedophilia.
Although, Trump has tried to weasel out of said support after Moore lost. Change the narrative and all that. How Luther Strange was the man all along.
clamenza
And for those frothing at the mouth at the great “pedophile” lie orchestrated by the Dems,
the accuser admitted forgery.
Get over it.
CrazyJoe
Roy Moore is not a Man of God and a good Christian. He is a Stalker and a child molester who uses the Bible and Christianity to disguise his moral failings. He is a sociopath and a narcissist, and he obviously thinks if Donald Trump can get away with it, he should be able to as well!
When, in fact, they are exactly the last sort of people who should be governing the country.
Toasted Heretic
@CrazyJoe
Indeed. Moore is no Christian. He preaches hatred towards Muslims and the LGBT community, which is reprehensible enough. But the sexual assaults and pestering teen girls puts him in a whole different league.
If I was a supporter of this man, I'd be doing my best to backtrack and distance myself from him.
Strangerland
Seems he's copying the Trump strategy. "I didn't get as many votes so the election must be rigged."
Strangerland
Winning elections, and getting more votes. What a ridiculous, sleazeball stunt.
Toasted Heretic
Excellent article on the man, here
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/12/roy-moore-was-in-trouble-even-before-sex-abuse-allegations.html
A lot of what people didn’t like about Moore was the fact that he’d been removed from office twice, the fact that he had started a religious charity and taken a million dollars from it after he’d told everybody he wasn’t making any money on it. Those things were totally knocked off the charts by the allegations.
A wrong 'un from the start.
hooktrunk2
Clemenza, the accuser, Nelson only wrote the notes below Roy Moore's note and signature which are the date and location where he signed them so she could remember. Granted, she should have immediately admitted to this, but Fox News changed their headline to say that she wrote these inscriptions and not forging them. See for yourself: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/08/roy-moore-accuser-admits-forged-part-yearbook-inscription-attributed-to-alabama-senate-candidate.html
Madverts
The insane Republican party need to get used to losing elections.
Bigly.
xin xin
Like Trump, like Moore. Women molesters. Period. This even though I dislike the Dem socialists.
clamenza
In that case, they should definitely call up the DNC and ask for some tips from the pros!
Bigly.
Texas A&M Aggie
No political party should oppose a recounting unless they are afraid of losing something they won illegally. . . .
Jimizo
Who in their right mind could support this sleazy lunatic?
Oh, the president of the United States.
Toasted Heretic
Like Florida 2000 and Jeb Bush?
What is it about the southern states and their constant impropriety?
Pukey2
bassfunk:
Of course you're not sure. The accused is a republican. I'm sure several weeks ago, it was "the allegations are false". Who knows, next month, you might actually admit that they're true. Small steps, but steps nonetheless.
This excuse of a man needs to let it go. He should count himself lucky no charges have been brought against him (yet). The election results was God's way of telling everyone how depraved, hypocritical and immoral the republican party has become. God has told us. Hallelujah, praise the lord.
Make shopping malls safe again!
nandakandamanda
The guy still hasn't figured out why he lost.
Toasted Heretic
It's interesting how, when a Democrat or liberal entertainer is accused of sexual assault, the condemnation is across the board. Nobody demonises the accusers and their accounts are believed. Or at the very least, taken into consideration and not dismissed outright. This is the way it should be.
But if it's a Republican?
It's immediately dismissed as lies & smears, followed by despicable victim blaming, clickbait lib-baiting and so on.
Odd, that.
clamenza
Like Hollywood kingmaker and Democrat supporter Harvey Weinstein?
Yup, condemnation was right across the board after they all thought about it for 20 years.
Odd, that...
SuperLib
The guy is a loser and just needs to go away.