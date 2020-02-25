Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia under unprecedented threat from foreign interference: spy chief

1 Comment
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY

Australia is under an "unprecedented" threat of foreign espionage and interference, one of the country's most senior spy chiefs said on Monday.

In a rare speech, Mike Burgess, Director-General of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) said a range of nations are seeking to influence lawmakers, government officials, media figures, business leaders and academics.

"The level of threat we face from foreign espionage and interference activities is currently unprecedented. It is higher now, than it was at the height of the Cold War," Burgess said in a speech in Canberra.

Burgess did not identify the countries seeking to interfere, but Reuters reported in September that Australia's intelligence agencies concluded China was responsible for a cyber-attack on the Australian parliament and three largest political parties.

China denies responsibility for the attack, which came just months before an general election in May 2018.

Australia decided not to reveal the identity of the attackers in order to protect its trading relationship with China, sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner, buying more than a third of its total exports, including much of its iron ore, coal and agricultural goods, and sending more than a million tourists and students to Australia each year.

Burgess did not name specific attacks on Australia, but he referenced a spate of cyber-attacks.

ASIO had uncovered cases where foreign spies have travelled to Australia with the intention of setting up "sophisticated hacking infrastructure" targeting computers containing sensitive and classified information, Burgess said.

The speech comes just a few months after Australia's leading universities agreed to name overseas research partners, list financial dealings with other countries and share cyber intelligence with national security agencies to curb foreign interference.

Australia, a staunch ally of the United States and its escalating action against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, has been on high alert for attacks by home-grown militants. This has mostly concentrated on extremists returning from fighting in the Middle East or their supporters.

While highlighting the threat of foreign actors, Burgess also said the threat of right-wing extremists had grown, citing mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch in March in 2018.

"In suburbs around Australia, small cells regularly meet to salute Nazi flags, inspect weapons, train in combat and share their hateful ideology," Burgess said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020. ml

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why is it ok to publicly accuse Russia of political interference, but not China?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Three Maid Cafes in Akihabara

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #69: How a Delivery Mistake Lead to a Dramatic Gyudon Incident

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Ushiku Daibutsu (Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

Tokyo Area Events For Feb 29-March 1

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Transparent Beauty of René Lalique, A Teien Art Museum Special Exhibition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Inspiring Organizations To Embrace Sustainability In Japan With Tove Kinooka

Savvy Tokyo