Rubio meets China's Wang amid trade tensions, says good chance of Trump-Xi talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers? meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/Pool via REUTERS

By Daphne Psaledakis and Danial Azhar

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday he had "positive and constructive" talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as the two major powers vied to push their agendas in Asia at a time of tension over Washington's tariff offensive.

The top U.S. diplomat was in Malaysia on his first Asia trip since taking office, seeking to stress the U.S. commitment to the region at the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, where many countries were reeling from a raft of steep U.S. tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump this week.

Rubio had his first in-person talks with China's foreign minister, which came after Beijing warned Washington against reinstating hefty levies on its goods next month and threatened retaliation against nations that strike deals with the U.S. to cut China out of supply chains.

Wang sharply criticised Washington during talks with Asian counterparts in Malaysia, calling the U.S. tariffs "typical unilateral bullying behavior".

But both sides described their bilateral meeting as positive and constructive on Friday. And Rubio said the odds of Trump meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping were high.

"We're two big, powerful countries, and there are always going to be issues that we disagree on. I think there's some areas of potential cooperation and I thought it was a very constructive, positive meeting, and a lot of work to do," he told reporters.

Rubio emphasised that his sit-down with Wang was not a negotiation, but rather about establishing a constructive baseline to continue talks.

Rubio noted Trump had been invited to visit China, and added: "It’s a visit he wants to undertake, and so we’ll work on finding the right date for that, but I’m sure it’ll happen because the president – both presidents - want it to happen."

"We have to build the right atmosphere and build ... deliverables, so that a visit isn't just a visit, but it actually has some takeaways from it that are concrete," he said.

China's Foreign Ministry said Wang had emphasised that both countries should translate consensus reached by their leaders into policies and actions.

"Both sides agreed that the meeting was positive, pragmatic and constructive," it said.

TRIP OVERSHADOWED BY TARIFFS

Rubio's visit was part of an effort to renew U.S. focus on the Indo-Pacific region and look beyond conflicts in the Middle East and Europe that have consumed much of the administration's attention since Trump's return to office in January.

But this was overshadowed by this week's announcement of steep U.S. tariffs on imports from many Asian countries and U.S. allies, including 25% targeting Japan, South Korea and Malaysia, 32% for Indonesia, 36% for Thailand and Cambodia and 40% on goods from Myanmar and Laos.

China, initially singled out with levies exceeding 100%, has until August 12 to reach a deal with Washington to avoid Trump's reinstating additional import curbs imposed during tit-for-tat tariff exchanges in April and May.

Analysts said Rubio would use the trip to press the case that the United States remains a better partner than China, Washington's main strategic rival. Rubio met his counterparts from Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Indonesia on Friday.

Southeast Asia expert Murray Hiebert, from Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it was positive Rubio had made his first Indo-Pacific trip, but his pledge about U.S. engagement was undercut by Trump’s treatment of key friends and partners on tariffs.

"This made it much easier for Wang Yi to talk about China’s stable and reliable economic relations," he said.

Wang rebuked the United States in Kuala Lumpur, saying no country should support or agree with its tariffs, according to remarks released by Beijing on Friday.

He told Thailand's foreign minister the tariffs had been abused and "undermined the free trade system, and interfered with the stability of the global production and supply chain."

During a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart, Wang said the U.S. levies were an attempt to deprive Southeast Asian countries of their legitimate right to development.

"We believe that Southeast Asian countries have the ability to cope with complex situations, adhere to principled positions, and safeguard their own interests," he said.

In a joint communique, ASEAN foreign ministers expressed concern over rising global trade tensions and called for a transparent and fair multilateral trading system.

Without mentioning the United States, they said unilateral tariffs were "counterproductive and risk exacerbating global economic fragmentation".

INDISPENSABLE PARTNERSHIP

Rubio also met Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday and said he and Lavrov shared some ideas on a new or different Russian approach on Ukraine.

"I don't want to oversell it, OK, but it was constructive," he said on Friday. "We'll find out, but there are some things that we will potentially explore, and I relayed that to the president and our team last night."

Rubio also met Japan's foreign minister and South Korea's first vice foreign minister to discuss strengthening their "indispensable trilateral partnership", the U.S. State Department said.

Asked about Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's remarks on Thursday that Tokyo needs to wean itself off of its dependence on Washington, Rubio said it was not a comment to be viewed negatively.

"We obviously have very strong commitments and an alliance with Japan. We continue to cooperate very closely with them," he said.

