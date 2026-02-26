Rubio urges Caribbean leaders to cooperate on gangs as Cuba worries grow

By Simon Lewis

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday called for deeper cooperation on tackling criminal gangs as he met Caribbean leaders, even as regional ‌concerns grew over the potential fallout from Washington's squeeze on Cuba.

The Trump administration is blocking off oil shipments to Cuba, worsening a humanitarian crisis and ratcheting up the pressure on Washington's long-time foe in the wake of the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas ‌Maduro, a key Cuban ally, on January 3.

Rubio addressed a closed-door meeting of ⁠CARICOM, the Caribbean group that comprises 15 member states and five associated members, in ⁠Saint Kitts and Nevis, ⁠and was holding bilateral meetings with some of the regional leaders.

The Trump administration was "giving priority to the Western ‌Hemisphere after (the region) largely being ignored for a very long time," Rubio said, according to a transcript of his ⁠remarks.

“We are interested in rebuilding and constructing a new ⁠dynamic in this Western Hemisphere in which we partner with all of you on the issues we share in common," Rubio said. The U.S. and Caribbean countries would need to cooperate more to tackle international criminal groups involved in drug trafficking through the region, he said, highlighting that these ⁠groups are heavily armed.

"We recognize that many of these groups are buying weaponry from the United States, and ⁠that we are committed and continue to work ‌very hard with our law enforcement agencies to shut that down," Rubio said, adding that the U.S. was also taking a tough approach with criminal gangs in Haiti.

Rubio also said Venezuela's interim authorities had made significant changes since the U.S. operation to seize Maduro, citing the release of political prisoners, but said "they will need the ‌legitimacy of fair, democratic elections.”

CUBA CONCERNS

Rubio did not mention Cuba in the remarks that were made public. President Donald Trump had previously threatened tariff hikes against any nation sending energy supplies to Cuba and has urged the island's leaders to reach a deal to avert a worsening humanitarian crisis.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it would allow the sale of Venezuelan oil for use in Cuba, as long as the transactions do not support the military or government, in what appeared to be an easing of restrictions.

The Treasury said it was ​taking the action in "support and solidarity for the Cuban people." The U.S. has separately pledged to provide $9 million of humanitarian assistance to Cubans that is being delivered by the Catholic Church.

Ahead of Rubio's arrival, ‌Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness appealed for a collective response from CARICOM to the crisis in Cuba, which is not a member but maintains ties with the group. Cuba has long sent doctors, as well as teachers, to work in neighboring countries. Washington is ‌also pushing for countries to stop participating in the Cuban medics program that is a source of ⁠foreign currency for the Cuban government.

“Humanitarian suffering ⁠serves no one. Apart from our fraternal care and ​solidarity with the Cuban people, it must be clear that a prolonged crisis in Cuba will ⁠not remain confined to Cuba. It ‌will affect migration, security and economic security across the Caribbean basin," Holness said ​on Tuesday, calling for "constructive dialogue between Cuba and the United States aimed at de-escalation, reform and stability."

The meeting’s host, Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew, said CARICOM should be a conduit for dialogue over Cuba's future. “A destabilized Cuba will destabilize all of us," he said.

