Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds a news conference, in Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a news conference in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV
Russia's Lavrov compares West's approach to Russia with Hitler's 'Final Solution'

MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov drew a sharp rebuke from the White House on Wednesday for saying the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve "the Russian question" in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a "final solution" to eradicate Europe's Jews.

"How dare he compare anything to the Holocaust, anything. Let alone a war that they started," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Lavrov, who caused an international furore last year with remarks about Hitler, said Washington was using the same tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.

Using Ukraine as a proxy, he said, "they are waging war against our country with the same task: the 'final solution' of the Russian question."

"Just as Hitler wanted a 'final solution' to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians ... they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat."

The 'Final Solution' was Hitler's blueprint for the Holocaust, which led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews, as well as members of other minorities.

Lavrov has caused outrage before with remarks about Hitler. Last May he said the Nazi leader had "Jewish blood", drawing angry protests from Israel.

"It's almost so absurd that it's not worth responding to, other than the truly offensive manner in which he tried to cast us in terms of Hitler and the Holocaust," Kirby told reporters at a briefing.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Someone needs to refer Liar Lavrov to a history book.

The reason some people in western countries are saying Russia suffer a defeat is that they chose to invade one of their neighbors. Again. They seem to think there should be no consequences for their actions when quite clearly there should be.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Lavrov, Peskov, Medvedev… always hearing these three guys making such stupid and provocative comments like this. Even Putin is not so stupid. Kirby is right. Not worth a response.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Both Hitler and Napolean tried to wipe Russia off the map and plunder its vast resources.

Both were defeated by the inexhaustible resilience of the Russian people.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Both were defeated by the inexhaustible resilience of the Russian people.

Yes, they were incredibly resilient defending their homelands. So now are the Ukrainians.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Both Hitler and Napolean tried to wipe Russia off the map and plunder its vast resources.

Both were defeated by the inexhaustible resilience of the Russian people.

Rubbish.

Russians are famously ill-disciplined, poorly trained cowards - certainly to this day - and it was only Hitler's stupidity in trying to fight a war on several fronts that prevented Germany from taking the Soviet Union.

Fascist Russia cannot win this war in Ukraine. The shaky little tyrant is going to have to sacrifice countless more men that have been forced to die to find that out.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I wish there were a final solution to the Russian question in which Russia stops the war, tries them itself or hands over Putin and his henchmen to an international court, begs forgiveness with all its might, pays massive reparations to Ukraine, vows to become a responsible member of the world community and starts a mission to make the world a much better place. But Russian cynicism and nihilism will never allow that. And its nihilistic cheer squad will be happy.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

