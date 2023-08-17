Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The lander was carried into space by a Soyuz rocket launched Friday in Russia's Far East Photo: Russian Space Agency Roscosmos/AFP/File
world

Russia's Luna-25 probe enters moon orbit

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Moscow's Luna-25 lander was successfully placed in the moon's orbit Wednesday, the first such Russian mission in almost 50 years, space agency Roscosmos announced.

With the lunar launch, Moscow's first since 1976, Russia is seeking to restart and rebuild on the Soviet Union's pioneering space program.

"For the first time in Russia's contemporary history, an automatic station was placed in lunar orbit at 12:03 p.m. Moscow time," a Roscosmos spokesperson told AFP.

The probe will orbit 100 kilometers above the moon's surface, before a planned landing Monday north of the Boguslawsky crater on the lunar south pole.

"All the 'Luna-25' systems are operating normally, and communication with it is stable," the spokesperson said.

Cameras installed on the lander have already taken distant shots of the Earth and moon from space.

The lander, weighing around 800 kilograms, was carried into space by a Soyuz rocket launched Friday from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

It is expected to stay on the moon for a year, where it is tasked with collecting samples and analysing soil.

The mission comes as the future of Russia's long-running cooperation with the West in space looks in doubt, as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive in Ukraine.

Russia said it would go ahead with its own lunar plans, despite the European Space Agency announcing it would not cooperate with Moscow on future missions over its actions in Ukraine.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel