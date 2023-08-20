Russia's Luna-25 smashes into moon in failure

Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed after its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and smashed into moon.
Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft shortly after a problem occurred as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Saturday.
"The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon," Roskosmos said in a statement.
Failure for the prestige mission underscores the decline of Russia's space power since the glory days of Cold War competition when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth - Sputnik 1, in 1957 - and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man to travel into space in 1961.
Russia has not attempted a moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, when Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Kremlin. Luna-25 was supposed to execute a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Aug. 21, according to Russian space officials.
Russia has been racing against India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on the moon's south pole this week, and more broadly against China and the United States which both have advanced lunar ambitions.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
3 Comments
Login to comment
EFD
Bwahahaha.
All the expertise one would expect of the “mighty” Russian space program.
HooKnows
Anxiously awaiting the incoming equivocation and excuses from the usual parade of bots and downvote champs.
Probably will convince themselves it was a success because there was actually a Ukrainian Nazi farmers market it crashed into.
Sergey
Are you seriously?
Space is not a place for competition. Space must unite countries