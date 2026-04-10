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Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting outside Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting on the situation in Dagestan, which was hit by severe flooding, via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 7, 2026. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Alexander Kazakov
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Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire; expects Ukraine to do the same

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MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a ceasefire ‌over a two-day period for Orthodox Easter and expected the Ukrainian side to do ‌the same, the Kremlin ⁠said.

"In connection with the ⁠approaching holiday ⁠of Orthodox Easter, a ceasefire ‌is declared from 1600 on 11th April ⁠to ⁠the end of the day of 12th April," the Kremlin announcement said. "We proceed on the basis that ⁠the Ukrainian side will ⁠follow the example of the ‌Russian Federation."

The announcement said Defence Minister Andri Belousov had issued an order to Russia's top commander, ‌Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, "to stop for this period military action in all directions.

"Troops are to be ready to eliminate all possible provocations by the enemy ​as well as any aggressive actions".

There was no immediate reaction ‌from Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has for more than a week proposed an Easter ceasefire ‌and, citing air attacks on ⁠Ukrainian cities, said ⁠Moscow had responded with ​drones.

According to the calendar ⁠of the ‌Orthodox faith, dominant in both ​Russia and Ukraine, Easter falls this year on April 12.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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And then back to war criming as usual after that I guess.

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