Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in the water during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations at lake Seliger on Friday. Photo: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
world

Putin takes dip in icy lake to mark Orthodox Epiphany

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin stripped down to his bathing trunks and immersed himself in the freezing waters of a lake late on Thursday, observing an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany.

Russian state television showed Putin marching onto the ice of frozen Lake Seliger, about 400 km north of Moscow, dressed in a sheepskin coat and felt boots.

With his coat and boots removed, he then walked down a set of wooden steps into a hole in the ice, crossed himself, and dipped his head under the water before surfacing.

Air temperatures at the time were around six degrees Celsius below zero (21 degrees Fahrenheit).

Each year on Epiphany, Orthodox believers immerse themselves in rivers and lakes to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.

Putin, who is campaigning for re-election in a March 18 presidential election, grew up under Communist rule where open shows of religion were frowned upon. As president, he has become a frequent attender of Russian Orthodox ceremonies, and has given the church a major voice in society.

The Russian leader, who is 65, has a track record of stripping to the waist in public to reveal his torso.

In August last year he was photographed with his shirt off catching fish in a mountain lake in Siberia and in August 2009, a bare-chested Putin was pictured riding a horse during a Siberian holiday.

Putin is an exhibitionist. Yay for him!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Bah old man moobs.

There's a reel of latent homosexuality in the air.

C'mon Vlad get out of the closest. It's 2018 you can be a tough guy and gay these days....

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The headline is missing...

"after he tackled a Grizzly bear to the ground with his bare hands"

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He prefers riding bareback, Bush. Heh, swoon away my friend... :D

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Vlad the Shirtless does it again.

Trump's turn, fake health permitting.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Ugh, the very thought of the Donald in a state of undress!

I'd rather gouge my eyes out.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I hope Shinzo won,t resort to this kind of antics next time he and Vlad catch up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Russian President Vladimir Putin has little or nothing to prove, his nether regions Ferrero Rochers will never exonerate his wanton extravagances.

Orthodox Epiphany?.

Russian President Vladimir Putin better organise a search party to to locate what is left of the wood from the foliage.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Contemplate Russia v Europe at war for second.

Russian Orthodox Church, Catholics and Protestants of various denominations.

Christian v Christian

About as far removed from the example of Jesus Christ as its possible to get.

Guess its just builds on the insanity of WW1 and 2 in Europe.

Surely we're all better than this.

I pray we are.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nice screensaver for Trump

0 ( +0 / -0 )

