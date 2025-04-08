Russia, accused of stalling, wants answers before truce with Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday said that it supported the idea of a truce in Ukraine but had many "questions" about how it would work, pushing back at U.S. and European suggestions that it was playing for time.
U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced growing frustration at the lack of progress towards a ceasefire in the three-year-long conflict, despite his administration holding talks with both Ukrainian and Russian officials.
The U.S. leader in March said that he was "pissed off" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and on Sunday told reporters: "We'd like them to stop. I don't like the bombing. The bombing goes on and on."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday told reporters that "Putin does support the idea that a ceasefire is needed, but before that a whole range of questions have to be answered."
"These questions are hanging in the air, so far no one has given an answer to them," he added, blaming the lack of progress on "the Kyiv regime's uncontrollability".
Putin rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional and full ceasefire in March, while the Kremlin has made a U.S.-proposed truce in the Black Sea dependent on the West lifting certain sanctions.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that Trump was not "going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations" with Russia, while French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged Moscow to stop using "stalling tactics".
Russia has kept up its strikes on Ukraine unabated since Trump took office, despite the U.S. president's promise to bring peace within "24 hours" once settled back into the White House.
A Russian missile strike on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city of Kryvyi Rig on Friday evening killed 20 people, nine of them children, according to local authorities.
The Kremlin on Monday denied firing on civilian infrastructure.
In a visit to Cairo, Macron urged Russia to accept the U.S. push for a ceasefire.
"For almost a month now, Russia has not only refused to accept the ceasefire, but has also stepped up its bombardment of civilians, with tragic casualties again a few days ago in Ukraine," he said
"It is urgent that Russia stops with the pretenses and stalling tactics and accepts the unconditional ceasefire," Macron added.
Both sides reported a new wave of overnight attacks.
Momentum towards a ceasefire in the more than three-year-old conflict has stalled since the latest round of talks between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia in March.
The White House said that both sides had agreed to a truce in the Black Sea, but Moscow said it would only take effect once the West lifted sanctions targeting its state-owned agricultural lender.
The U.S. has made support for Ukraine contingent upon receiving profits from its rare earth minerals, a deal for which fell through after an explosive meeting between Zelensky and Trump in the Oval Office in February.
Ukraine announced earlier that it would send officials to Washington "this week" for talks on a deal.
Trump wants the deal as compensation for the billions of dollars worth of military and financial aid given to Ukraine by his predecessor, Joe Biden.© 2025 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Putin was never brought to an honest negotiating table. A grade schooler could see this.
I'veSeenFootage
Putin realized being at war gave him even more power, and therefore has absolutely no interest in peace. He will continue bombing, raping, kidnapping and killing Ukrainians and sending his own men to die by the thousands. Placating him will only make things worse.
JJE
There wasn't these calls for a ceasefire when Kyiv regime forces were on the offensive back in 2023 - no one has adequately explained why there should be one now or what Russia has to gain, especially since they have the initiative. And that's the truth.
The elephant in the room is Moscow (last summer) laid down decent terms for a ceasefire - as soon as indications and provable implementations are made on this - progress can be made towards negotiations that address the root cause of this provoked conflict.
No one has ever heard of an 'unconditional ceasefire', so it's patently absurd to even suggest one.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Ukraine had every right to try to take back their territory from the terrorist invaders. russia has regaining a small shred of its former humanity on offer by signing a ceasefire. Trump would probably even foolishly start trade deals. And that's the truth.
russia laid down terms for surrender only and no amount of dressing it up as something else will make it so. russia also has not earned anything from anyone, least of all NATO countries.
The Korean war was effectively unconditional. Typical maskirovka that there are no unconditional ceasefires.
HopeSpringsEternal
Takes time to achieve peace, step by step de-escalation is the way to go, and do remember the fighting started in 2014 so it's a sad way of life in Ukraine now.
Naturally, setbacks will occur, but the old saying 2 steps forward, 1 step back seems applicable
TaiwanIsNotChina
Putin never took one step towards a negotiating table.
JJE
Hardly 'effectively unconditional'.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Korean_Armistice_Agreement
Plus, Moscow doesn't want a frozen conflict. By their view, this has to resolved once and for all. The western orchestrated Minsk hoaxes/violations won't be repeated.
Saddam Hussein didn't get a ceasefire and he was invaded too.
geronimo2006
If Trump put serious pressure on Russia by stopping their oil exports suddenly Russia would be at the table ready for a ceasefire. Don't know if he is prepared to do that as he likes pander to Putin. He'd also have to put secondary sanctions on other countries. But now is the opportune time with the price oil falling.