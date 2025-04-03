 Japan Today
Aftermath of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova Image: Reuters/Sofiia Gatilova
world

Russia and Ukraine trade new accusations on breaches of energy truce

4 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Wednesday of launching new attacks against each other's energy facilities, in violation of a U.S.-brokered moratorium.

Both sides said they were providing details of the alleged violations to the United States, which persuaded Moscow and Kyiv to agree to the limited truce last month as a hoped-for stepping stone towards a full ceasefire.

Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine had conducted drone and shelling attacks in the western Kursk region that cut off power to over 1,500 households.

In the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Luhansk region, the state gas company said that a Ukraine drone strike on a gas distribution station had left more than 11,000 customers around the town of Svatove with limited access to gas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian drone hit an energy substation in Sumy region and artillery fire damaged a power line in Dnipropetrovsk, cutting off electricity to nearly 4,000 consumers.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is impatient with both sides to move faster towards ending the three-year war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the fact that President Vladimir Putin had agreed the energy truce was evidence he was serious about engaging in a peace process - something that Kyiv and some of its European allies dispute.

Peskov said that Moscow would keep working with the Americans despite what he called daily Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia was breaking the energy truce and called on the U.S. to boost sanctions against Moscow, as Trump has threatened to do.

Ukraine said last month it was willing to accept a full 30-day ceasefire but Putin declined to agree to that, raising a series of questions about how it would be monitored and concerns that Ukraine would use the breathing space to mobilise more soldiers and acquire more weapons from the West.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Look at the bottom photo - that's a fairly flagrant violation by any decent measure.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

While Ukraine hits Russian army depots and oil / gasoline storage facilities .......

.... Putain's Russia continues to terrorize civilians, killing civilians, destroying civilian infrastructure.

You tell me who the aggressor was and still is!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Trump's busy tanking the US economy. It will take a larger catastrophe to get his attention again.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The war won't finish until Putin order it..

0 ( +1 / -1 )

