 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view shows heavily damaged residential buildings in the town of Chasiv Yar
FILE PHOTO: A view shows heavily damaged residential buildings in the town of Chasiv Yar, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 23, 2023. REUTERS/Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/File Photo Image: Reuters/STRINGER
world

Russia appears to make headway in key Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar

0 Comments
By Ronald Popeski
KYIV

Russian forces appear to be making headway towards their longstanding goal of capturing the strategic Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, according to reports on Sunday from both sides of the more than two-year-old conflict.

Chasiv Yar stands on high ground about 20 km to the west of Bakhmut, a town Russian forces seized a year ago after months of battles that flattened nearly all its buildings. It is seen by both sides as a potential staging point for Russia to advance on the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda quoted a military source and a blogger as saying that Russian forces had begun occupying a district of the town alongside a canal.

"Over the past week, there have been more than 1,500 instances of shelling of the outskirts of Chasiv Yar from the north to the south," it quoted its source as saying.

The source said Russian troops were using guided aerial bombs to clear areas along a major road "and with the support of multiple long-range missiles and...drones they have begun to move forward and build up their forces".

Russia's 98th Paratrooper Division, posting on the Telegram messaging app, said Ukrainian forces were "doing everything possible to ensure our units do not move across the canal and take up positions in the 'New' district on the other side".

Russian assault units were continuing to clear the canal district, it said.

Video posted by both sides showed soldiers making their way through virtually destroyed areas of an urban centre and checking buildings.

Russian forces have been making gradual progress in areas of the eastern front since the town of Avdiivka fell to Russian troops in February. They have also launched a cross-border incursion into parts of northeastern Kharkiv region, though Ukraine says that advance has been stopped.

Ukraine has long anticipated a Russian advance and its top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, last month said Moscow's forces had hoped to capture Chasiv Yar in time for May 9 ceremonies marking the anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War Two.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly video address on Sunday, made no mention of Chasiv Yar, but said the area around the town of Pokrovsk, to the southwest, remained the most difficult sector to defend.

"This is the toughest area along the entire front line, the one where pressure from the occupiers is the greatest," he said.

"Every day this is the site of the highest number of engagements. Only yesterday, there were more than 40 assaults and as of this hour today, there have been more than 20."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog