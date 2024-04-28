 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Russia arrests another suspect in concert hall attack that killed 144

0 Comments
`MOSCOW

A Moscow court has detained another suspect as an accomplice in the attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people in March, the Moscow City Courts Telegram channel said Saturday.

Dzhumokhon Kurbonov, a citizen of Tajikistan, is accused of providing the attackers with means of communication and financing. The judge at Moscow's Basmanny District Court ruled that Kurbonov would be kept in custody until May 22 pending investigation and trial.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Kurbonov was reportedly detained on April 11 for 15 days on the administrative charge of petty hooliganism. Independent Russian media outlet Mediazona noted that this is a common practice used by Russian security forces to hold a person in custody while a criminal case is prepared against them.

Twelve defendants have been arrested in the case, including four who allegedly carried out the attack at the Crocus City Hall concert venue, according to RIA Novosti.

Those four appeared in the same Moscow court at the end of March on terrorism charges and showed signs of severe beatings. One appeared to be barely conscious during the hearing. The court ordered that the men, all of whom were identified in the media as citizens of Tajikistan, also be held in custody until May 22.

A faction of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the massacre in which gunmen shot people who were waiting for a show by a popular rock band and then set the building on fire. But Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have persistently claimed, without presenting evidence, that Ukraine and the West had a role in the attack.

Ukraine denies involvement and its officials claim that Moscow is pushing the allegation as a pretext to intensify its fighting in Ukraine.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo