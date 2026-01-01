 Japan Today
Russia asks U.S. to stop pursuit of fleeing oil tanker, NY Times reports

NEW YORK

Russia has asked the U.S. to stop ‌its pursuit of an oil tanker that was heading to Venezuela ⁠and is now fleeing ‍the U.S. Coast ‍Guard ‍in the Atlantic Ocean, ⁠the New York Times reported on ​Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

American forces have been pursuing the tanker, which maritime ⁠groups have identified as the Bella 1, for almost two weeks.

The U.S. on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four companies it said were operating in Venezuela’s oil sector as well as associated oil tankers, as President Donald Trump's administration increases pressure ​on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Russia made the ⁠formal diplomatic request as Trump also seeks to broker a peace deal between ‍Russia and Ukraine.

The White ‌House, U.S. ‌Department of State ‍and Russian Embassy were not ‌immediately available for comment.

Well if we are following Putin's new defense plan for the US, the US has every right to control its hemisphere.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

