Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Russia complains of 'election interference' to U.S. ambassador

0 Comments
MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election.

A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia "possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American ‘digital giants’ in the context of the preparation and conduct of elections to the State Duma."

The statement did not give details of the complaint, but Russian authorities have pressured Google and Apple to remove apps of the Smart Voting initiative designed by the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The program aims to advise voters which candidates are in the best position to defeat candidates from United Russia, the party that dominates parliament, in the Sept. 19 election.

There was no immediate comment from the US embassy.

Russian authorities this year declared Navalny's organizations to be extremist, and hardly any Kremlin critics have been allowed on the ballot for the parliament election. Although the other sizable parties on the ballot routinely support President Vladimir Putin — as does United Russia — Smart Voting's intent is to undermine United Russia's dominance of the political landscape, thereby casting a shadow on Putin.

Navalny devised the idea in 2018 and it has proved to be effective in previous regional elections. In 2019, it helped opposition candidates win 20 of 45 seats on the Moscow city council.

Authorities have blocked most access to Smart Voting's website, leaving it available largely through apps, and it is unclear how widely it will be used in the parliamentary election.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Foreign Girl’s Guide On How To Discuss Sex With Your Japanese Guy

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Japanese Phrases for the Classroom

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Preschool Primer: Finding the Right Kindergarten for Your Family

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog