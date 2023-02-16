Russia declares battlefield gains as Ukraine urges faster military aid

Russia said on Wednesday it had broken through two of Ukraine's fortified defense lines in the east and Kyiv spoke of relentless Russian attacks making it "difficult for us", as Western allies announced more military aid for Kyiv including artillery rounds.
Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, although it gave no details and Reuters was not able to independently verify this and other battlefield reports.
"During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to 3 km from the previously occupied lines," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Even the more fortified second line of defense of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military."
The ministry did not specify in which part of the Luhansk region the offensive took place.
Later in the day, Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said Russian forces were mounting "round-the-clock" assaults on government positions, without specifying where.
"The situation is tense. Yes, it is difficult for us. But our fighters are not allowing the enemy to achieve their goals and are inflicting very serious losses," Maltyar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Russia was pouring heavy equipment and mobilised troops into Luhansk.
"The attacks are coming in waves from different directions. (But) those who spread the information that allegedly our defence forces have pulled back beyond the line of the administrative boundary (of Luhansk) - this does not correspond to reality."
In Kyiv, the capital's military administration said six Russian balloons that may have contained reconnaissance equipment were shot down over the city on Wednesday after air raid sirens blared.
"The purpose of launching the balloons was possibly to detect and exhaust our air defences," it said on the Telegram messaging app. Russia did not immediately comment.
Russia is also waging an artillery and ground onslaught on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province adjacent to Luhansk.
Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command, told Ukrainian TV on Wednesday that fierce battles were being fought in Bakhmut, widely flattened by months of bombardment that has turned it into a virtual ghost town.
Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.
Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Russia was in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest push before Ukraine, armed with heavier and longer-range firepower from the West, gathers strength for what many expect to be a spring counter-offensive.
Ukraine is using shells faster than the West can make them and says it needs fighter jets and long-range missiles to counter the Russian offensive and recapture lost territory.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said alliance members were increasing production of 155mm artillery rounds and needed to ramp that up even further to help Ukraine. It was "obvious" NATO states had to spend more on defense, he added.
"So yes, things are happening but we need to continue, we need to step up even more. This is now becoming a grinding war of attrition and (this) is a war of logistics," he told reporters after a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged countries to join Germany in sending "as many tanks as possible, and as quickly as possible" to Ukraine after media reports that Denmark and the Netherlands said they would not deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks like Berlin.
"It would be very disappointing if, after so long of pointing the finger at Germany for not doing anything, these countries now don't follow suit," Borrell told Germany's Phoenix broadcaster.
"I know there are hundreds of tanks in EU armies, some of them need to be refurbished, but then you have to do it, and do it quickly, because in the spring it will be too late."
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the Brussels talks that Ukraine had a very good chance of taking and "exploiting" the initiative on the battlefield this year.
Austin said that for every new system NATO provides Kyiv, it will train troops on it. "We're laser-focused on making sure that we provide a capability and not just the platform."
Britain said it and other European nations would provide military equipment including spare parts for tanks and artillery ammunition to Ukraine via an international fund, with an initial package worth more than $241 million.
On Jan. 20, a senior U.S. administration official said Washington was advising Ukraine to hold off with a major offensive until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided.
Russia calls the invasion a "special military operation" against security threats, saying NATO shows hostility to Russia daily and is growing more involved in the conflict. Kyiv and its allies call Russia's actions an unprovoked land grab.
Russia holds tracts of Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including its nuclear plant, nearly all of Luhansk and over half of Donetsk. Last year, Russia declared it had annexed the four regions in a move condemned by most United Nations members as illegal.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023.
Nemo
Other reports are not as rosy for the Ruskies.
As myself and others have noted, FINALLY seizing Bakhmut, will not dramatically change the strategic dynamic. The UA lines remain in tact.
But Ukraine is in for a struggle to be sure. It must withstand this surge before it can take the initiative, and for the delay I hold NATO dithering accountable.
I wish that the Alliance would stop playing catch-up, become proactive rather than reactive, and give the UA whatever it needs to win this WAR decisively.
It's time for some members of the Alliance to remove the blinders and see the Russia for what it is and the threat it represents to Western democracy.
PTownsend
Including see the Ukrainian children that have been kidnapped and sent to camps in Russia, but Russia has long been known to be a nation where people have been sent o camps. Putin's Russia is little different in many ways from the days of the nastiest tsars. But for some reason there are those who see totalitarianism, and a return to the past, when things supposedly were 'great' and 'glorious' as preferable to progress and democracy.
Bob Fosse
You’ve mentioned it here every day this week. I imagine your comments get removed because it is an unproven conspiracy theory. But of course you have a conspiracy theory about that too.
There are plenty of western media reporting Hersh’s blog. It is not being covered up, it is being criticized for providing no actual evidence. Have you even read it or just a tweet about it?
Bronco
We heard the same thing last March.
$100 billion worth of advanced game changing weapons later, Russia is still pressing forward, undeterred.
Kaerimashita
Unfortunately the ongoing reports feel like Ukraine is on its last legs. The many reports of this Russian loss or that Russian setback are minor in the context of the overall war.
Bob Fosse
Remember what you were saying last March? How much of that actually happened? Not much.
Haaa Nemui
And Ukraine did, and will again.
Because they’re stupid.
I wonder what Alina Kabaeva meant when she said Russian state media was a weapon of war.
Actually… No I don’t.