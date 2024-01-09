Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kyiv warned last week it was running low on ammunition and needed more support from the West Photo: AFP
world

Four dead in Ukraine as Russia evacuates hundreds from border city

2 Comments
By Stanislav DOSHCHITSYN
KYIV

A wave of Russian strikes killed four people across Ukraine on Monday, officials said, as authorities in the Russian border city of Belgorod evacuated hundreds due to Ukrainian shelling.

As the war approaches its second anniversary, both Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of causing dozens of civilian casualties in a sharp escalation of attacks.

"This morning, unfortunately, began again with a massive missile attack," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address. "Forty-five people were injured, and at this time, we know of four dead."

Russian missiles hit a shopping centre and high-rise buildings in Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rig, killing one person, deputy head of the presidency Oleksiy Kuleba said.

A separate missile attack in the western region of Khmelnytsky killed two people, officials said, while an elderly woman in the Kharkiv region died after being pulled from the rubble of her home.

Moscow said in its latest defense ministry briefing that it had struck only "military" targets.

Bolstered by Western air equipment, Ukraine's defense forces had been destroying most of the drones and missiles that Russia launched in regular aerial strikes.

But it downed just 18 out of 51 missiles on Monday.

"A large number of ballistic missiles were launched today... Many said the rate (of destroyed missiles) is not very high," air force spokesman Yuri Ignat acknowledged.

But air defense achieved "a good result", Ignat said, with all drones destroyed and some Russian missiles also missing their targets.

Ukraine has warned it needs continued support to sustain its air defense systems amid the escalation in aerial attacks.

Russia has also seen renewed assaults.

After downing two drones over the border region of Bryansk on Monday, Russian forces destroyed 10 Ukrainian rockets over the region of Belgorod in the evening, the defense ministry said.

The Belgorod region has been particularly targeted recently, with waves of deadly strikes that prompted evacuations.

"Ten targets were shot down as they approached the city," regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, reporting that three people had been wounded by shrapnel.

Gladkov earlier said 300 people had been relocated from the border city of Belgorod because of Ukrainian shelling.

This is the biggest evacuation from a major Russian city since the conflict began.

The residents who decided to leave are being housed in temporary accommodation in the towns of Stary Oskol, Gubkin and the Korochansky district, further from the border, Gladkov said.

"Over the past 24 hours we received 1,300 requests to send Belgorod children to school camps away from the city in other regions," he added.

The Kremlin has tried to maintain a semblance of normalcy on the home front, but recent strikes on Belgorod have brought conflict in Ukraine closer to home for many Russians.

On December 30, Ukrainian shelling of the city killed 25 people, prompting schools to shut for an extended period.

Moscow vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine in response to the attack, the deadliest in Russia since the start of the war in February 2022.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Belgorod now part of Russia's buffer. Keep moving that buffer east and it can all be fulfilled.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Russia bringing the war home. But no worries… because they’re winning.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Looks for Winter 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

8 Beautiful Winter Destinations in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Nomozaki Dinosaur Park

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 8 – 14

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Railway History Museum

GaijinPot Travel