Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nord Stream AG is seen at an office building in Vyborg
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nord Stream AG is seen at an office building in the town of Vyborg, Leningrad Region, Russia August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov Photo: Reuters/ANTON VAGANOV
world

Russia fails at U.N. to get Nord Stream blast inquiry

0 Comments
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS

Russia failed on Monday to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September on the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

Only Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Russian-drafted text, while the remaining 12 council members abstained. A resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, the United States or Britain to pass.

Russia proposed the draft resolution last month, just days before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

"Without an objective and transparent international investigation the truth will not be uncovered as to what happened," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council before the vote.

The pipeline blasts occurred in the exclusive economic zones of Sweden and Denmark. Last month Sweden, Denmark and Germany said that their own separate investigations by national authorities were still ongoing and Russia has been informed.

They said in a joint letter to the Security Council that the damage was caused by "powerful explosions due to sabotage." The United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have also called the incident "an act of sabotage."

Most of the Security Council members who abstained on Monday said they did so because the national investigations should be allowed to conclude before considering whether any action at the United Nations was needed.

Russia has complained that it has not been kept informed about the ongoing national investigations. Moscow has maintained, without providing evidence, that the West was behind the blasts.

"The United States was not involved in any way. Period," said deputy U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Robert Wood, accusing Russia of trying to "discredit the work of ongoing national investigations and prejudice any conclusions they reach that do not comport to Russia's predetermined and political narrative."

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo