Russia fires 450 drones and 70 missiles at Ukraine, a day before U.S.-brokered talks

Russia fired around 450 long-range drones and 70 missiles of various types at Ukraine in a major attack overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.
The barrage came a day before the two countries were due to attend U.S.-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on ending the all-out war, which Russia launched nearly four years ago.
The bombardment of at least five regions of Ukraine specifically took aim at the power grid, Zelenskyy said, as part of Moscow’s ongoing campaign to deny civilians light, heating and running water amid the coldest winter in years. At least 10 people were wounded, officials said.
“Taking advantage of the coldest days of winter to terrorize people is more important to Russia than diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said.
He urged allies to send more air defense supplies and bring “maximum pressure” to bear on Russia to end its full-scale invasion, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.
Officials have described recent talks between Moscow and Kyiv delegations as constructive. But after a year of efforts, the Trump administration is still searching for a breakthrough on key issues such as who keeps the Ukrainian land that Russia’s army has occupied, and a comprehensive settlement appears distant. The Abu Dhabi talks were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Russia has tried to wear down Ukrainians’ appetite for the fight by creating hardship for the civilian population.
It has tried to wreck Ukraine’s electricity network, targeting substations, transformers, turbines and generators at power plants. Ukraine’s largest private power company, DTEK, said that the overnight attack hit its thermal power plants in the ninth major assault since October.
In Kyiv, officials said that five people were wounded in the strikes that damaged and set fire to residential buildings, a kindergarten and a gas station in various parts of the capital, according to the State Emergency Service.
By early morning, 1,170 apartment buildings in the capital were without heating, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. That set back desperate repair operations that had restored power to all but 80 apartment buildings, he said.
Russia also struck Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, where injuries were reported, and the southern Odesa region.
The attack also damaged the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, at the foot of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukrainian Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna said.
“It is symbolic and cynical at the same time: the aggressor state strikes a place of memory about the fight against aggression in the 20th century, repeating crimes in the 21st,” Berezhna said.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
8 Comments
Login to comment
JJE
Seems like very one-sided reporting, with regime figures quoted verbatim. Meaning no context or balance to establish what is actually going on within the overall complex conflict.
However, we know the electricity grid has already been decommissioned - that is onvious. On top of that there has been a dramatic recent expansion on railway infrastructure target packages. In the absence of verified facts, one can't accurately establish the relative scale of or how this fits into Moscow's ongoing campaign to penalize threats to its national security within its relevant sphere.
garymalmgren
RE: Moscow's ongoing campaign to penalize threats to its national security within its relevant sphere.
Oh, Yeah. Ukraine was a real threat to Moscow (BS).
Now, Moscow is the biggest threat to Moscow.
lincolnman
Jeez, how many times is Putin going to spit in his Puppet's face - this has to be at least 10 times where Trump said "peace is close" and Putin immediately goes and escalates his attacks...
Just proves once again Trump is the weakest, least respected, least feared President in our history....
The Orange Wuss in Chief....
HopeSpringsEternal
Both sides attacking the other via drones, glide bombs and missiles daily, including energy and electrical assets, only the Russians are doing so much more effectively, hence the Ukraine economy's essentially shutdown.
Above done to gain leverage in Peace negotiations, increasing Ukraine's domestic pressure for Peace, and reducing output from Ukraine's defense industrial base
Conflict's been ongoing since 2014, so achieving Peace no small feat, but desperately needed, as Ukraine's being destroyed, depopulated, and indebted to proxy creditor senselessly as they have no military path
TokyoLiving
1000 % true..
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's only one who can get all parties to the table, so like him or not, he's needed to end this madness, that still risks WWIII escalation, while strengthening NK and China and further destroying failed state Ukraine
ebisen
Orc mentality. Why try to kill the Ukrainians like this?
Mr Kipling
Hitting power generation and transport facilities is hard on the civilian population and military alike.
War is not nice. Especially for the losing team.