 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian court puts US citizen in custody suspected of drug smuggling
U.S. citizen, Kalob Wayne Byers, detained on suspicion of drug smuggling, appears on a screen in the courthouse during a video link to a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2025, in this still image taken from video. Moscow City Court's Press Office/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Moscow City Court's Press Office
world

Russia frees American prisoner ahead of talks with US, New York Times reports

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Russian government on Monday released a U.S. citizen that had been detained on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana, ahead of talks between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, the New York Times reported.

Kalob Byers Wayne, 28, had been detained at Moscow's Vnukovo airport during a baggage check on February 7, after customs officials found cannabis-laced marmalade in his luggage.

The Kremlin’s spokesman said the Saudi-based talks on Tuesday would aim to restore relations between Moscow and Washington, and “so certain events can be viewed in this context", the Times reported.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Why Do People Hate Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

GaijinPot Blog

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Yamaga Lantern Festival Hyakka Hyakkai

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel