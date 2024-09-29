Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in U.N. speech that's full of bile toward West

Russia's top diplomat warned Saturday against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself.Three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin aired a shift in his country’s nuclear doctrine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine — which Russia invaded in February 2022 — as a tool to try “to defeat" Moscow strategically, and “preparing Europe for it to also throw itself into this suicidal escapade.”
“I’m not going to talk here about the senselessness and the danger of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is,” he said.
The specter of nuclear threats and confrontation has hung over the war in Ukraine since its start. Shortly before the invasion, Putin reminded the world that his country was “ one of the most powerful nuclear states,” and he put its nuclear forces on high alert shortly after. His nuclear rhetoric has ramped up and toned down at various points since.
On Wednesday, Putin said that if attacked by any country supported by a nuclear-armed nation, Russia will consider that a joint attack.
He didn’t specify whether that would bring a nuclear response, but he stressed that Russia could use nuclear weapons in response to a conventional assault that posed a “critical threat to our sovereignty.”
The United States and the European Union called his statements “irresponsible.”
The new posture was seen as a message to the U.S. and other Western countries as Ukraine seeks their go-ahead to strike Russia with longer-range weapons. The Biden administration this week announced an additional $2.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine, but it doesn’t include the type of long-range arms that Zelenskyy is seeking, nor a green light to use such weapons to strike deep into Russia.
There was no immediate response to Lavrov's address from the U.S., which had a junior diplomat taking notes in its assembly seat as he spoke.
More than 2½ years into the fighting, Russia is making slow but continuing gains in Ukraine’s east. Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russian territory with missiles and drones and embarrassed Moscow with an audacious incursion by troops in a border region last month.
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has pushed what he calls a peace formula to end the war. Provisions include expelling all Russian forces from Ukraine, ensuring accountability for war crimes, freeing prisoners of war and deportees, and more.
Lavrov dismissed Zelenskyy's formula as a “doomed ultimatum.”
At a news conference after his speech, he said resolving the conflict hinges on fixing its “root causes” — what Moscow contends is the Kyiv government's repression of Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine, and NATO's expansion in eastern Europe over the years, which Russia sees as a threat to its security.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
5 Comments
PTownsend
Why isn't Russia's partner China, the country that might lose the most by having to return to its backward days prior to this modern era; if nukes are used anywhere, trying to quiet Putin's ranting. Or does China want to continue to make the world even more unstable?
Is Kim in North Korea happy hearing Putin. rant about nukes, perhaps thinking he can be the one that launches the big one. Launching the big one might end his nation's suffering, spare them from the hellish totalitarianism created long ago by Stalin,Mao and Kim's ancestors.
TaiwanIsNotChina
We are going to defeat regional power russia until it learns its place.
Underworld
Putin didn't invade Ukraine in 2022 because he feared NATO. He invaded because he believed that NATO was weak, that his efforts to regain control of Ukraine by other means had failed, and that installing a pro-Russian government in Kyiv would be safe and easy. His aim was not to defend Russia against some non-existent threat but rather to expand Russia's power, eradicate Ukraine's statehood, and destroy NATO, goals he still pursues.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Russia still not clear on who it is at war with. They will receive nothing from NATO in their goodie bag. Well at least nothing russia wants.
PTownsend
Regardless what Putin, the Kremlin and their global media claim: Russia remains an aging gas station with nukes.
As long as the world is stuck burning huge amounts of oil and gas, Russia, Iran and other Gulf and oil/gas states can stay relevant. So if that's the case the likelihood there can be some semblance of peace on the planet remains slim. Burn fossil fuels to further destroy all forms of life on the planet, and keep war fires burning.
Yrral
Taiwan,you were not born in America,it obviously you know the majority of Americans, would not risk a world ending war for Ukraine, American barely are willing to defend their own personal freedom ,and would do it for Ukraine