Russia is ready for new world with no nuclear arms limits, senior diplomat says

Russia is ready for the new reality of a world with no U.S.-Russian nuclear arms control limits after the New START treaty expires this week, Moscow's point man for arms control said on Tuesday.
Unless the two sides reach a last-minute understanding, they will be left without any constraints on their long-range strategic nuclear arsenals for the first time in more than half a century when New START expires on Thursday.
"This is a new moment, a new reality - we are ready for it," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who oversees arms control issues, told Russian news agencies during a visit to Beijing for "strategic stability consultations".
New START, which caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550, was signed in 2010.
In comments to the New York Times last month, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he will let the treaty expire. But he has not formally responded to a Russian proposal to keep observing the treaty's missile and warhead limits for one more year to allow time to work out what to do after the pact expires.
"The lack of an answer is also an answer," Ryabkov was quoted by TASS as saying in Beijing.
Arms control supporters in Moscow and Washington say the expiry of the treaty would not only remove limits on warheads but also damage confidence, trust and the ability to verify nuclear intentions. Some fear an unrestrained nuclear arms race.
The web of deals crafted after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis to reduce the dangers of nuclear war has gradually unravelled, with confrontation growing between Moscow and the West over Ukraine and the U.S. concerned about China.
The U.S. has suggested China, the world's third largest nuclear power by warheads, should join arms control talks. Beijing has shown no willingness to do so.
Ryabkov said China had a clear position on arms control and that Moscow respected it.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, who signed the New Start treaty in 2010 with then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, urged the U.S. Congress to intervene.
"If Congress doesn’t act, the last nuclear arms control treaty between the U.S. and Russia will expire," he said on X.
"It would pointlessly wipe out decades of diplomacy, and could spark another arms race that makes the world less safe."
Medvedev said the world should be alarmed if the treaty expired without any understanding of what comes next, suggesting it would speed up the "Doomsday Clock".
Ryabkov said that if the U.S. pumped missile defense systems onto Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO-member Denmark, then Russia would have to take military measures to compensate.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
Monty
As stupid as Medvedev is, I have to agree with him on it would speed up the "Doomsday Clock".
These Idiots Trump, Putin, Xi and Kim Jong Un are so mentally insane, and they do not hesitate to wipe out the human population and to destroy our planet.
It is really time to remove these idiots and all their admirers, followers and supporters, out of power, before these idiots completely loose their minds.
Putin, Xi and Kim Jong Un are not officially elected, but how stupid can you be to elect such an insane, mentally sick idiot as Trump as the leader of your country???
stormcrow
That figures. They’re so barbaric.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Surely there will be more opportunities for Trump and Putin to exercise some more graft in a world with infinite nukes.
XCAndtheband
This is absolutely insane and everyone should be screaming at our leaders to make sure the treaty does not expire.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump, Putin and Xi all agree once the insanely stupid Ukraine proxy war, trying to expand NATO eastward is resolved, that WMD reductions are badly needed ASAP
Monty
Trump, Putin and Xi all agree once the insanely stupid Ukraine proxy war
And who from this 3 idiots started your so called stupid Ukraine proxy war???
JJE
They are dishonestly suggesting China be included, but at the same time they resist including the arsenals of upstarts UK and France.
China, as another Great Power, has every right to reach parity with the others, Russia and the US.
ian
Yeah all states with nukes should be included in the talks
TaiwanIsNotChina
Why does it have to wait until Putin's war is resolved?
JJE
Because Putin's victory in that war will inevitably bring a more sensible, pragmatic strategic arms deal to the table. It's a type of leverage, known as "geopolitical linkage" in geopolitics.
Wasabi
putin is escalating terror in an attempt to maintain relevance.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Putin's loss is not going to bring anything more stable as russia itself is unstable.