Senate Budget
Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on May 16. Photo: AP/Andrew Harnik
world

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

4 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia's Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy's office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine's presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Russian President Vladiir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it's hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Graham is among more than 200 U.S. members of Congress whom Moscow banned last year from entering Russia.

Graham commented on Twitter, saying that “to know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy.”

“I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory,” he tweeted. “I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Russia and Ukraine both acting like kids. It’s pathetic, time for a ceasefire me sort this mess out and stop the detendrá destruction

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Russia and Ukraine both acting like kids

Ukraine's not acting like a kid, it's defending itself.

It’s pathetic, time for a ceasefire me sort this mess out and stop the detendrá destruction

Not as pathetic as blaming Ukraine. The death and destruction can end any time Russia decides to leave.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

For unspecified crimes, got to love it. Maybe it was insulting the Russian Nazi forces.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Well he is an "idiot" according to our MAGA-posters yesterday.

But they still "like" him, proving that idiots are popular in MAGA-world.

For some people, that is not a revelation.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Cards fan

Regardless of who is most at blame and who is the most ghastly regime, both sides are acting in bad faith and allowing the slaughter to continue without a real desire to make peace

Shame on them all

0 ( +0 / -0 )

