 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the media at the 31st Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Ministerial Council
FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the media as he attends the 31st Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Ta'Qali, Malta, Dec. 5, 2024. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo Image: Reuters/Florion Goga
world

Russia says it's up to Trump team to make first move to improve ties

10 Comments
By Guy Faulconbridge and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW

Russia is willing to work with Donald Trump's incoming administration to improve relations if the U.S. has serious intentions to do so but it is up to Washington to make the first move, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Trump, who will return as U.S. president on Jan. 20, styles himself as a master dealmaker and has vowed to swiftly end the war in Ukraine but not set out how he might achieve that beyond getting President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to agree to end the fighting.

Trump's designated Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, told Fox News on Dec. 18 that both sides were ready for peace talks and that Trump was in a perfect position to execute a deal to end the war.

"If the signals that are coming from the new team in Washington to restore the dialogue that Washington interrupted after the start of a special military operation (war in Ukraine), are serious, of course, we will respond to them," Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

"But the Americans broke (off) the dialogue, so they should make the first move," Lavrov, Putin's foreign minister for over 20 years, told reporters in Moscow.

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions of people and triggered the biggest rupture in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

U.S. officials cast Russia as a corrupt autocracy that is the biggest nation-state threat to the United States and has meddled in U.S. elections, jailed U.S. citizens on false charges and perpetrated sabotage campaigns against U.S. allies.

Russian officials say the U.S. is a declining power that has repeatedly ignored Russia's interests since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union, while sowing discord inside Russia in an attempt to divide Russian society and further U.S. interests.

PEACE IN UKRAINE

Reuters reported last month that Putin is open to discussing a Ukraine ceasefire deal with Trump but rules out making any major territorial concessions and insists Kyiv abandon ambitions to join NATO. Russia holds about 20% of Ukrainian territory.

Lavrov said Russia saw no point in a weak ceasefire to freeze the war but Moscow wants a legally binding deal for a lasting peace that would ensure the security of both Russia and its neighbors.

"A truce is a path to nowhere," Lavrov said.

"We need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors," Lavrov said.

He added that Moscow wanted the legal documents drafted in such a way as to ensure "the impossibility of violating these agreements".

Putin says an arrogant West led by the United States ignored Russia's post-Soviet interests, tried to pull Ukraine into its orbit since 2014 and then used Ukraine to fight a proxy war aimed at weakening - and ultimately destroying - Russia.

After a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's 2014 Maidan Revolution aimed at closer Western ties, Russia annexed the Crimea region and began giving military support to pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The West says Russia's invasion of Ukraine was an imperial-style land grab by Moscow that has strengthened the NATO military alliance and weakened Russia.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy said on Sunday that its membership of NATO is "achievable", but that Kyiv will have to fight to persuade Western allies to make it happen.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

10 Comments
Login to comment

Iow, prepare to grab those ankles or back Ukraine, Trump.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Moscow won't agree to a silly Minsk-style ceasefire to be blatantly rorted again.

Silly gambit of using a controversial post 2014 regime, for cynical purposes, totally failed.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Trump said he would end the war before he takes office. Looks like that’s not gonna happen.

Lavrov and Putin are playing Trump like a fiddle. He’ll give Russia whatever it wants and claim he’s a master deal maker.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"We need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors," Lavrov said.

Got it. So Ukraine is owed a 32 member military alliance. Let's call it Natto.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

The West says Russia's invasion of Ukraine was an imperial-style land grab by Moscow that has strengthened the NATO military alliance and weakened Russia.

It obviously was as Putin doesn't even bother with the fig leaf of puppet republics anymore.

Russian officials say the U.S. is a declining power

And yet the US is not struggling to gain a few kms against #30 on the military expenditure list. Nor was it just thrown out of the Middle East and became a vassal of China.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Russia wants Russian lands.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Russia is willing to work with Donald Trump's incoming administration to improve relations if the U.S. has serious intentions to do so but it is up to Washington to make the first move, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

The Asset has to demonstrate proposing the first measure with initiative.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bases still stand on east med.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

JJEToday 06:48 am JST

Moscow won't agree to a silly Minsk-style ceasefire to be blatantly rorted again.

Moscow didn't do anyone a public service by agreeing to a deal and then violating it.

Silly gambit of using a controversial post 2014 regime, for cynical purposes, totally failed.

The Zelenskyy government is recognized by 100% of countries as the government of Ukraine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

JJEToday 06:54 am JST

Russia wants Russian lands.

And since in the fascist view this includes independent countries like the Baltics and Moldova, russia must be disabused of this notion.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Most Read Articles on GaijinPot in 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Observation Decks and Elevated Views in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Date Night Restaurants in Tokyo at Every Budget

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Christmas in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

New Year’s in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Magical Holiday Destinations in Japan For 2024

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog