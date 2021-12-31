Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Russia labels Pussy Riot member, others as 'foreign agents'

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian authorities on Thursday designated a member of the Pussy Riot punk group, a satirist and an art collector as “foreign agents,” part of efforts to stifle dissent.

The Justice Ministry applied the label to Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a Pussy Riot member who became widely known for taking part in a 2012 protest inside Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral after which she spent nearly two years in prison.

Journalist and satirist Viktor Shenderovich and art collector Marat Gelman were also handed the label along with several other people.

The “foreign agent” label implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients. Russian authorities have applied the designation to scores of media outlets, civil society groups and individuals, ratcheting up pressure on those who are critical of the Kremlin.

Those designated as “foreign agents” are required to add a lengthy statement to news reports, social media posts and other materials specifying that the content was created by a “foreign agent.”

Earlier this week, Russia’s court on Tuesday shut the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights group, Memorial, citing its failure to identify itself as a “foreign agent.”

Tolokonnikova tweeted that she wouldn't abide by the requirement to mark her posts with the “foreign agent” designation. She said she would challenge the authorities' decision in court, concluding: “Russia will be free.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo