Russia pounds Ukraine in heaviest wartime drone attack over two days

Russia carried out its largest aerial attack over a two-day period since the start of its war in Ukraine, pounding the capital Kyiv and other cities with hundreds of drones, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.
Russia had launched 1,567 drones since the start of Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. At least 22 civilians have been killed over the two days, officials said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said last Saturday that the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands and ravaged swathes of Ukraine over more than four years, was "coming to an end."
But, as Moscow launched what Ukraine said were more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles overnight, Zelenskiy did not sound positive.
"These are definitely not the actions of those who believe the war is coming to an end," Zelenskyy said. "It's important that partners do not remain silent about this strike. And it is equally important to continue supporting the protection of our skies."
Kyiv was the main target of the overnight strikes, Zelenskyy said. Ukraine's State Emergency Services said at least 16 people, including two children, were killed in the capital and Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a day of mourning for Friday.
There was no immediate comment from Moscow on Thursday's attacks.
Reuters TV footage from Kyiv showed emergency workers moving carefully across piles of rubble and cutting through concrete at the site of a strike on a nine-story residential building where an entire section had been destroyed.
Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that, according to initial analysis, a recently manufactured Russian Kh-101 missile had struck the building. He called for renewed diplomatic efforts to keep such technology out of Russian hands.
"There were people there, children. What happened to them? You have to understand, an entire building collapsed," Alla Komisarova, 74, a pensioner, told Reuters on the site of the strike, holding back tears. "I heard something flying, it's flying nearby... And then there was such a terrible sound, and our house, which is opposite (to the one hit) jumped and staggered."
More than 1,500 rescue workers have been deployed across Ukraine to deal with the aftermath of the strikes, including nearly 600 in Kyiv.
Zelenskyy said that overall 180 facilities had been damaged in Ukraine, including more than 50 residential buildings.
He said a U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs vehicle had come under fire from drones during a humanitarian mission in the southern city of Kherson.
In Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, 28 people, including three children, were wounded and civilian infrastructure was targeted, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
Ukraine's energy ministry said electricity supplies in 11 regions had been disrupted. The strikes also targeted port infrastructure in the southern Odesa region and railways, officials said.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the attack - while U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting China - showed Russia wanted to continue fighting despite Washington's peace push, and that pressure was needed on Moscow to end the war.
"I am certain that the leaders of the United States and China have enough leverage over Moscow to tell Putin to finally end the war," he wrote on X.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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Underworld
That's a massive attack. But at a 93% shoot down rate, Ukraine was able to repel the barrage, mainly targeting civilians.
Indeed. Russia threatened to strike Kyiv hard if they attacked Red Square. Ukraine didn't attack Red Square, but the attacked Kyiv anyway.
JJE
It happened yet again.
Fair question: where is all the cutting-edge counter-drone, counter-everything technology and the 'experts' we have been hearing so much about recently? There is very little evidence of it in recent articles, that is for sure.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So save your drones over the ceasefire and double up the next day. Man of Peace Putin at it again.
Underworld
JJE
You don't think a 93% strike rate is impressive?
JJE
93% - pull the other one. Even the article is not prepared to make such a claim.
Underworld
JJE
Yeah, pretty impressive. Enough so that you don't believe it.
Here is reporting from the BBC:
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cq5p8yygq94o
After an urgent meeting with Ukraine's top military and security officials, Zelensky said a "significant number" of drones were shot down, with an "overall interception rate" of 93%.
JJE
Ok, so the British state broadcaster is regurgitating what Zelensky said and there is no independent verification. Which means we can all take that figure with a very large shaker of salt.
Underworld
JJE
It's unlikely to be false. It goes to show how much Ukraine has progressed in drone expertise during this war.
But ballistic milles are a different matter, which is why Zelensky is partnering with European nations to form an “anti-ballistic coalition” focused on producing missile defense capabilities in Europe.