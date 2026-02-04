 Japan Today
Aftermath of Russian drone strike in Kyiv
A woman sweeps away debris outside an apartment building that was struck by a drone during Russian missile and drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter
world

Russia pounds Ukrainian energy in diplomatic snub, Zelenskyy says

60 Comments
By Dan Peleschuk and Max Hunder
KYIV

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Tuesday of exploiting a U.S.-backed energy truce to stockpile munitions, and using them to attack Ukraine with hundreds of drones and a record ‌number of ballistic missiles a day before peace talks.

The overnight attack knocked out heating in cities including the capital Kyiv during freezing temperatures as Ukrainian negotiators headed to Abu Dhabi for a second round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks set for Wednesday and Thursday.

"It was a deliberate attack against ⁠energy infrastructure, involving a record number of ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy wrote on X, a day ‍after saying Moscow had largely observed the moratorium agreed by the two sides on energy ‍facilities.

"The Russian army exploited the ‍U.S. proposal to briefly halt strikes - not to support diplomacy but to stockpile missiles."

Ukraine is under U.S. pressure to agree ⁠to a peace deal while attacks by Russia on its energy system appear intended to freeze Ukrainians into submission during one of the coldest winters in years.

The first round of trilateral ​talks in late January brought no movement on territorial issues, with Moscow demanding Kyiv cede more land in east Ukraine, which it refuses to do.

Sharpening his tone from previous days, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the work of Ukraine's negotiators would be "adjusted accordingly" after the attack, but offered no details.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he said Ukraine would approach Washington to discuss new consequences for Russia.

NEW ATTACKS ⁠ON ENERGY SYSTEM

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched 450 drones and over 70 missiles in strikes that wounded at least 12 people and struck apartment blocks and energy infrastructure as temperatures hovered around -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit).

More than 1,000 apartment buildings in Kyiv and nearly 270,000 residents in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv remained without heating, officials said.

"The goal is obvious: to cause maximum destruction and leave the city without heat in severe cold," wrote Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, adding that a thermal plant in the city had been badly damaged.

Russia and Ukraine said last week they had halted strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, but they disagreed on the timeframe for the moratorium. The Kremlin said it expired on February 1. Kyiv said it should last until this Friday.

Much of Ukraine has been gripped by a new wave of bitter cold after what Ukrainian experts said was the coldest January in six years.

Families languish in frigid and darkened apartments during power outages and cuts to heating that last hours and days.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said Russia had ​not carried out any strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the past 24 hours, and that "de-escalation measures... are helping to build public trust" in the peace process.

Kyiv resident Natalia Hlobenko, 35, described how she rushed to cover her ⁠11-year-old son just on Tuesday before an explosion sprayed her apartment with broken glass.

"Where is this ceasefire?" said a teary Hlobenko, bundled in her windowless apartment.

"Honestly, how much can we take?"

Zelenskyy has previously said Ukraine, which is struggling to stop grinding Russian battlefield advances, was ‍ready for "substantive" talks. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the failure to agree a peace deal.

Territory remains the ‌main sticking point, with Ukraine resisting Russia's ‌demands that it cede the remaining 20% of the eastern ‍region of Donetsk that Moscow has been unable to conquer since its 2022 invasion.

Ukraine's lead negotiator said Ukrainian officials would first hold bilateral talks with U.S. ‌officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss U.S. security guarantees for any peace deal and a ‍post-war reconstruction package, and later hold a trilateral meeting involving Russian negotiators.

The talks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade deal with India cutting tariffs in exchange for India halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

60 Comments

Comments have been disabled You can no longer respond to this thread.

This is what I have been saying in the last few days. Russia didn't heed Trump's request for goodwill, they just stockpiled missiles and hammered the energy infrastructure when a cold snap hit.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Zelenskyy has previously said Ukraine, which is struggling to stop grinding Russian battlefield advances, was ‍ready for "substantive" talks. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the failure to agree a peace deal.

Ukraine isn't struggling to stop Russian advance, Russia is struggling to advance. Russia is still fighting in Pokrovsk despite saying they have surrounded it months ago. Russia said they had captured Kupiansk, but Ukraine have completely recaptured it.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

If Russia and Ukraine had an agreement for Russia to bake them 100 apple pies, as usual, Zelenskyy would accuse Russia of violating that agreement.

It was a one week agreement. That ended on February 1st.

This is fake news.

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

They’re so barbaric. Evil.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

FizzBit

It was a one week agreement. That ended on February 1st.

This is fake news.

There was no agreement. Trump asked for a one week ceasefire on energy infrastructure. Russia didn't agree to anything. Ending on February 1st meant that Russia didn't even wait a week. And all they did was to stockpile their missiles.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

Underworld

There was no agreement.

I'm fully aware of your propaganda mission on here but this one is too obvious.

On January 30 Russia publicly agreed to hold fire until February 1:

The Kremlin said it had agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s request to halt strikes on energy targets, which have knocked out power and heating to hundreds of Kyiv apartment buildings. But spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated the measure would end on Sunday.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

Ukraine isn't struggling to stop Russian advance, Russia is struggling to advance. Russia is still fighting in Pokrovsk despite saying they have surrounded it months ago. Russia said they had captured Kupiansk, but Ukraine have completely recaptured it.

Keep thinking Ukraine are winning if it keeps you happy. But reality will come to you soon.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

FizzBit

There was no agreement.

I'm fully aware of your propaganda mission on here but this one is too obvious.

On January 30 Russia publicly agreed to hold fire until February 1

Yes, they said they agreed to it and then made it shorter than a week, which is no agreement at all. They just did what suited their plans and then said that they are agreeing.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Mr Kipling

Keep thinking Ukraine are winning if it keeps you happy. But reality will come to you soon.

And you think that Russia are winning?

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Trump peace plan is working out well I see.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Both sides are busy attacking the others energy assets with drones, glide bombs and missiles, just the Russians are much better at it and with far more firepower.

Ukraine's economy has effectively shut down, so there is no reliable energy for their people or defense industrial base, the only remaining industry there.

Peace is coming, as Zelenskyy's steadily losing proxy partner $support, domestic political support and UA losing territory daily, while more and more flee abroad

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

I just heard Trump let Putin off the hook saying that he honored the agreement when he didn't.

What a utter coward.

Putin is the alpha male here just doing what he wants to do while thumbing his nose to Trump.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Trump's correctly pursuing Strategic Stability with Russia (and China) and thus Ukraine's the PROBLEM. WWIII escalation, end of the humanity, NOT worth it over some lousy tragic 'dirt' and fighting in the Donbas since 2014

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

HopeSpringsEternal

Trump's correctly pursuing Strategic Stability with Russia (and China) and thus Ukraine's the PROBLEM.

No. The problem is murderous dictators like Putin illegally wagging a war of aggression on Ukraine.

Trump can't pursue strategic stability if he is a coward to Putin. He has man-up and fight.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Last week, it was widely reported in media all over the world, that Kremlin spokesman gave a press conference to media (again, including foreign ones) in which he clearly he publicly asserted Trump had asked Moscow to cease attacks on energy infrastructure for a one-week period until Feb 1st "in order to create favorable conditions for negotiations". This is a provable fact.

No one, including the actual White House, publicly contradicted this statement at the time, which was widely perceived and reported on as being true.

Nor has the White House publicly said anything is being broken now - and considering they asked for it in the first place, this is a good indication where things stand.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

JJE

Last week, it was widely reported in media all over the world, that Kremlin spokesman gave a press conference to media (again, including foreign ones) in which he clearly he publicly asserted Trump had asked Moscow to cease attacks on energy infrastructure for a one-week period until Feb 1st "in order to create favorable conditions for negotiations". This is a provable fact.

Yes, what he said is provable. Why he said it is not.

Nor has the White House publicly said anything is being broken now - and considering they asked for it in the first place, this is a good indication where things stand.

Yes, Trump has caved to Putin.

It is well known that the ceasefire was less than a week - it was 4 days, and all Russia did was to consolidate missiles to culminate in the biggest launch of ballistic missiles since the start of the war.

Now you can quibble about what was said, but the actions of the Russians aren't actions from a party that wants peace.

And Donald had an opportunity to chastise Putin for it, but completely caved like a coward.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Also relevant to note that in the case of military conflicts, it is very common for a temporary arranged ceasefire, truce or moratorium period to expire on the first day of a new month - there are countless examples of this. From this we can deduce it began on the 25th of last month, and not when the existence of it was publicly revealed.

As mentioned above, the White House has not publicly contradicted this logic, which was widely reported on at the time. Nor is it now.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Russia didn't heed Trump's request for goodwill

They did heed Trump's request for goodwill and paused Kyiv infrastructure strikes until February 1 as the below shows.

" According to Kremlin issued statement Russia agreed to refrain from certain infrastructure strikes until February 1 after a personal request by former U.S. President Donald Trump,"

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

TaiwanIsNotChinaToday  07:56 am JST

Trump peace plan is working out well I see.

Working out better than Biden's, oh wait he didn't have one.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

okinawarides

Russia didn't heed Trump's request for goodwill

They did heed Trump's request for goodwill and paused Kyiv infrastructure strikes until February 1 as the below shows.

So the biggest launch of ballistic missiles since the start of the war is a show of goodwill? I think not.

"According to Kremlin issued statement Russia agreed to refrain from certain infrastructure strikes until February 1 after a personal request by former U.S. President Donald Trump,"

They didn't. It is well known that the ceasefire was less than a week - it was 4 days, and all Russia did was to consolidate missiles to culminate in the biggest launch of ballistic missiles since the start of the war.

Now you can quibble about what was said, but the actions of the Russians aren't actions from a party that wants peace.

And Donald had an opportunity to chastise Putin for it, but completely caved like a coward.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

okinawarides

Trump peace plan is working out well I see.

Working out better than Biden's, oh wait he didn't have one.

And neither does Trump.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

JJE

As mentioned above, the White House has not publicly contradicted this logic, which was widely reported on at the time. Nor is it now.

As mentioned, this is because Trump is an abject coward.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Diving in a bit deeper, it does actually appear there very much was an absence of strikes on energy infrastructure from the 25th to the 1st of Feb - a full week. By extension, this means the moratorium was honored.

The assertion it should last to next Friday is clearly based on extending it from the date when the existence of it was publicly revealed, which was the 29th or 30th (depending on time zone/reporting 'lag').

However, the crucial point here is the White House has at no point contradicted the original assertion it was set to expire of Feb 1st, and they were the ones who brokered it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Also important to clarify: in geopolitics, the date from when something that exists is publicly revealed, is not necessarily the date on which it commenced, let alone negotiated or agreed to.

This is key to understanding this particular issue.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

JJE

By extension, this means the moratorium was honored.

Nope. It was merely 4 days. But not only that, they followed it by the biggest ballistic missile strike in the war. Hardly going along with goodwill.

This is key to understanding this particular issue.

The dates are irrelevant. It was the duration, which was 4 days. And to have such a devastating strike afterwards shows that Putin is not serious about peace.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Trump peace plan is working out well I see.....Working out better than Biden's, oh wait he didn't have one.

...And neither does Trump.

Wrong, Zelensky clearly appreciates Trump's peace plan efforts -

" President Zelensky has praised Trump's focus on ending the conflict, stating that he trusts the US President's efforts "because he genuinely wants to end this war".

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

UnderworldToday  11:40 am JST...So the biggest launch of ballistic missiles since the start of the war is a show of goodwill? I think not.

Your assertion was that Moscow didn't heed / respond to Trump's request , which was clearly wrong. They did and paused their infrastructure strikes till February 1. They didn't say they would pause the strikes indefinitely, did they.

But I agree that continuing strikes by both sides are not good, therefore it is of utmost importance Trump admin peace efforts continue unabated.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Wow, it's getting to be a daily occurrence...

Trump makes a boast about his "peace deal" and Putin immediately spits in his dace and doubles-down and increases his attacks...

Does Trump get angry? Make threats" Vow retribution?

Of course not - he's nothing but Putin's little Puppy, groveling at his Master's feet...

It's revolting to watch - a US President shown to be so weak and cowardly...

But that just proves this ain't your father's Republican party - these Repubs admire Putin more than Reagan...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Asserting dates are irrelevant on a multilateral temporary agreement is nonsensical: that is entirely what underpins such arrangements.

As outlined above, the overwhelming body of credible evidence points to a duration of one-week preceding 1st of Feb. Confusing the date of public disclosure with what was actually agreed upon is a common 'mistake'. But the single most provable fact of these proceedings is nothing has contradicted the original, publicly revealed date, especially the broker itself.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

okinawarides

Wrong, Zelensky clearly appreciates Trump's peace plan efforts

A peace plan that Putin won’t sign is not a peace plan.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

And a peace plan that Putin will sign, Zelensky won’t.

so here we are.

At some point the losers of this war are going to have to sign something they don’t “want” to sign just to survive as a country.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

okinawarides

They didn't say they would pause the strikes indefinitely, did they.

Trump asked for a week, Russia gave 4 days.

But I agree that continuing strikes by both sides are not good

This isn’t a both sides thing. Russia sent the largest number of ballistic missiles into Ukraine during peace talks.

, therefore it is of utmost importance Trump admin peace efforts continue unabated.

If Trump continues to cower to Putin, he will continue to fail.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Blacklabel

And a peace plan that Putin will sign, Zelensky won’t.

Nope.

so here we are.

At some point the losers of this war are going to have to sign something they don’t “want” to sign just to survive as a country.

Indeed. When Putin can no longer wage this war, he will be made to sign.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

JJE

As outlined above, the overwhelming body of credible evidence points to a duration of one-week preceding 1st of Feb.

Nope. Four days.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Nor was this strike the biggest of the conflict by any measure - that being in drones or numbers and types of missiles. Previously there have been far heavier examples.

Nor is four days sufficient time to 'save up or stockpile' for a concerted and protracted aerial campaign, unless of course Russian missile production has greatly increased over the years (which it has, but not that fast).

Realistically this slipped into an operational pause anyway, so the moratorium could be honored without compromising on overall target package prosecution and degradation.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Watching underworld double triple down is similar to watching a fish out of water flop around grasping for air.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

JJE

Nor was this strike the biggest of the conflict by any measure - that being in drones or numbers and types of missiles. Previously there have been far heavier examples.

Russia has used a record number of ballistic missiles to target Ukraine's energy sector

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cpwng25114ro

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

And 70 missiles is hardly a record number - not even remotely close!

There are many issues with dates and numbers that don't correspond to fact.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

BlacklabelToday 12:18 pm JST

And a peace plan that Putin will sign, Zelensky won’t.

Based on what magical thinking? The 28 point Trump-Putin plan?

At some point the losers of this war are going to have to sign something they don’t “want” to sign just to survive as a country.

At some point the MAGA is going to have to start standing up to our enemies.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

JJEToday 12:37 pm JST

Nor is four days sufficient time to 'save up or stockpile' for a concerted and protracted aerial campaign

Are you admitting that it was a 4 day pause and not a 1 week pause?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

okinawaridesToday 12:05 pm JST

" President Zelensky has praised Trump's focus on ending the conflict, stating that he trusts the US President's efforts "because he genuinely wants to end this war".

Americans are smart enough to to know when Trump is being buttered up but I realize your directives require assuming otherwise.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

They didn't say they would pause the strikes indefinitely, did they.

Trump asked for a week, Russia gave 4 days.

Moscow said until February 1 and that is what they did. Trump is fine with that, even if you may not be.

Does Trump get angry? Make threats" Vow retribution?

Thankfully not, as a President he needs to keep a cool head not rush US into a fight with Russia which jt experts seem to be itching for.

Of course not - he's nothing but Putin's little Puppy, groveling at his Master's feet...

Do tell more.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

No, it was a one week pause. Four days is not sufficient to stockpile (nor is one week for that matter).

Today is the first time we learned that Kyiv asserts the moratorium lasts till this Friday. Oddly enough, they didn't bother to publicly mention that until now, or even last week when Feb 1st was wisely reported upon, the latter date not being contradicted by the party that actually brokered the moratorium in the first place, then or now.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

" President Zelensky has praised Trump's focus on ending the conflict, stating that he trusts the US President's efforts "because he genuinely wants to end this war"......

Americans are smart enough to to know when Trump is being buttered up but I realize your directives require assuming otherwise."

Zelensky wouldn't be dishonest with Trump would he? That would be unwise since his fortunes are dependent on POTUS.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

When Putin can no longer wage this war, he will be made to sign.

nope that’s Zelensky. It’s clear and obvious who is losing.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

okinawaridesToday 12:58 pm JST

They didn't say they would pause the strikes indefinitely, did they.

Trump asked for a week, Russia gave 4 days.

Moscow said until February 1 and that is what they did. Trump is fine with that, even if you may not be.

Trump also puts American national security last, so that is why we have to be skeptical.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

okinawarides

Trump asked for a week, Russia gave 4 days.

Moscow said until February 1 and that is what they did. Trump is fine with that, even if you may not be.

Yeah, because Trump is a coward. Moscow saying 1st Feb is the same as saying 4 days.

Does Trump get angry? Make threats" Vow retribution?

Thankfully not, as a President he needs to keep a cool head not rush US into a fight with Russia which jt experts seem to be itching for.

There is a difference between a cool head and being a coward. trump is the latter.

Of course not - he's nothing but Putin's little Puppy, groveling at his Master's feet...

Do tell more.

Putin showed Trump who is boss.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Blacklabel

When Putin can no longer wage this war, he will be made to sign.

nope that’s Zelensky. It’s clear and obvious who is losing.

Obviously not to you.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

okinawarides

Americans are smart enough to to know when Trump is being buttered up but I realize your directives require assuming otherwise."

Zelensky wouldn't be dishonest with Trump would he?

Depends. If you think flattery is dishonest maybe, but you already know that Putin has Trump wrapped around his little finger, Zelensky needs to do the same.

That would be unwise since his fortunes are dependent on POTUS.

Don't worry, Trump loves flattery.

And note that Trump has an input into Zelensky's fortunes and things will always go better with Trump on his side. But Zelensky isn't dependent on Trump - if Trump pulls support, Zelensky will keep fighting.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Blacklabel

It was only 4 days!!!!!

Ok…if so insistent, it was still 4 days more than if President Trump hadn’t called.

so 4 days of no death and destruction, thanks President Trump!

There was still death and destruction - Russia targeted civilian passenger trains, just not on the energy sector.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The level of confusion here is understandable - the Jan 30th article reproduced here didn't include the Kremlin press conference in which Feb 1st was specified - but that was widely reported worldwide. Thus, why the White House hasn't contradicted it. In fact, the above referenced article included no dates on the moratorium whatsoever, so many made the understandable but incorrect assumption that was the start date, when it wasn't.

Strangely enough, there is no mention of Friday 6th anywhere until today. The next logical question is why.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

just not on the energy sector.

oh ok so there was no death or destruction on the energy sector.

thanks President Trump!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Correct. It was 100% a moratorium on energy sector strikes and nothing more.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

UnderworldToday  09:42 am JST

I just heard Trump let Putin off the hook saying that he honored the agreement when he didn't.

What a utter coward

In response to Trump request Moscow said they would not attack energy infrastructure till February 1 and that's what they did. Why, do you want so much to see America pick a fight with nuclear Russia. US voters do not want that.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

okinawarides

I just heard Trump let Putin off the hook saying that he honored the agreement when he didn't.

What a utter coward

In response to Trump request Moscow said they would not attack energy infrastructure till February 1 and that's what they did.

And not what Trump asked for. But what is worse, they unleash the biggest ballistic missile attck on energy infrastructure of the whole war straight afterwards! That's a big poke in the eye of Trump.

Why, do you want so much to see America pick a fight with nuclear Russia.

Because if Trump doesn't put pressure on Putin, Putin won't sign any deal. He will continue his war in Ukraine and insult Trump for being a coward.

US voters do not want that.

Yes, they do. Putin is very unpopular in America, and most Americans want to be tough on Putin.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yeah, because Trump is a coward.

Why?

Moscow saying 1st Feb is the same as saying 4 days.

And..? Even if so, 4 days of no infrastructure strikes as a goodwill gesture would be bad why ?

But Zelensky isn't dependent on Trump -

Please, of course Kyiv is dependent on POTUS.

if Trump pulls support, Zelensky will keep fighting.*

Wouldn't be for long.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

US voters do not want that.....Yes, they do. Putin is very unpopular in America, and most Americans want to be tough on Putin.

Where is a reliable poll showing US voters want their military to fight Russia?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If you say you won’t do something until 1 Feb, what happens on 2 Feb has zero relevance to the agreement.

you would almost even expect a resumption of the usual activities on the following day. Otherwise the agreement would have been until 2 February, right?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Blacklabel

If you say you won’t do something until 1 Feb, what happens on 2 Feb has zero relevance to the agreement.

you would almost even expect a resumption of the usual activities on the following day. Otherwise the agreement would have been until 2 February, right?

Are you kidding? You do realize that trilateral peace talks are happening on Wednesday, right? Then Russia hits Ukraine energy infrastructure with the largest use of ballistic missiles in the war.

Putin is thumbing his nose at Trump, and Trump is just taking it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

okinawarides

US voters do not want that.....Yes, they do. Putin is very unpopular in America, and most Americans want to be tough on Putin.

Where is a reliable poll showing US voters want their military to fight Russia?

What? I didn't say that. What are you talking about?

Being tough on Putin is denouncing the massive strike for a start.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

