FILE PHOTO: Hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease in Moscow
An ambulance drives outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus on the outskirts of Moscow. Photo: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov
Russia reports 50,000 COVID-19 cases for second day running

MOSCOW

Russia recorded more than 50,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the second day running on Saturday, the government's coronavirus task force said.

Over the last 24 hours, 51,699 cases were detected across Russia - the most in a single day since March 9.

On Friday, Russia's caseload passed the 50,000 mark for the first time in almost six months.

Infections rose in July and August as new highly-transmissible variants of the coronavirus swept across the country.

The task force said 92 people had died with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

According to excess fatality statistics, Russia has been among the most severely affected countries by the pandemic, with vaccine uptake slow and the government reluctant to impose restrictions beyond a short lockdown in 2020.

