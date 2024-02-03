Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia says 15 killed, 10 injured in Ukraine attack on bakery in occupied east

MOSCOW

Russia's emergencies ministry said its workers had retrieved the bodies of 15 people from the rubble following a Ukrainian attack on a building housing a bakery in the city of Lysychansk in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Saturday.

The ministry shared video of emergency workers lifting two bloodied people onto stretchers and carrying them in the darkness out of the ruins of a building.

The ministry said previously that its workers rescued 10 people and handed them to doctors.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify any details of the report coming out of an area Russia said it annexed in 2022.

Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said "dozens of civilians" were in the building at the time of the attack and that Western weapons were used.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said Ukraine shelled the bakery using the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System.

Earlier, Leonid Pasechnik, put in charge of Ukraine's Luhansk region by Moscow, said dozens of people may be under the rubble.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

