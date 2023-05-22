Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: NATO holds an air display event in Poland
F-16 aircraft fly during a training event near a NATO air base in Malbork, Poland, on March 21. Photo: Reuters/LUKASZ GLOWALA
world

Russia says F-16 transfer to Ukraine would raise questions of NATO's involvement

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO's involvement in the conflict, Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in remarks published early on Monday.

"There is no infrastructure for the operation of the F-16 in Ukraine and the needed number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either," Antonov said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging channel.

"What will happen if the American fighters take off from NATO airfields, controlled by foreign 'volunteers?'"

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured Biden that the aircraft would not be used to go into Russian territory.

Antonov said that any Ukrainian strike on Crimea would be considered a strike on Russia.

"It is important that the United States be fully aware of the Russian response," Antonov said.

Ukraine has intensified its strikes on Russian-held targets especially on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

2 Comments
NATO to Russia. Bite me (us).

It's not like you are going to start lobbing missiles at civilian targets. You do that already.

You certainly are not going to war with NATO. You would lose and you know it.

Nope, the bloom is off the bud as it were. Putie could roll out all the super-duper undefeatable wonder-thunder weapons videos he wanted even though he knew it was bunk.

Well, now we know too.

Planes that don't fly, ships that don't float. Tanks that double as jack-in-the-boxes (If Jack got incinerated).

3 NATO-facing Armies functionally destroyed and no a single NATO soldier has been committed to the fight as of yet.

So huff and puff. The Vipers are inbound to Ukraine (eventually... We should have done this a long time ago.)

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Before everyone starts playing video games or watching Top Gun, consider reading below, actual pilot's view based on his real wartime experience.

Air Defense on both sides has rendered aircraft very marginal at best, too dangerous.

Former F-16 Pilot Says Aircraft Have 'No Fighting Chance' Over Ukraine (businessinsider.com)

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

if they fly from EU bases, and attack Russia, Russia has the right of self defense to attack these bases, even in NATO land.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

