 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) received Russia's foreign minister (R) in the latter's latest visit to the country Image: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT/AFP
world

Russia says foreign minister Lavrov met Kim Jong Un

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the secretive country and key Moscow ally.

Lavrov "was received" by Kim Jong Un, Russia's foreign ministry said on Telegram, posting a video of two men shaking hands and greeting with a hug.

Lavrov told Kim that Russia's President Vladimir Putin "hopes for continued direct contacts in the very near future," according to the Russian state agency TASS.

Russian and North Korean state media announced the visit earlier, saying Lavrov would stay until Sunday.

It is the latest in a series of high-profile trips by top Moscow officials as both countries deepen military and political ties over Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia's Kursk region to oust Kyiv's forces and provided the Russian army with artillery shells and missiles.

Earlier on Saturday, Lavrov met with his counterpart Choe Son Hui and said that North Korean officials had "reaffirmed their full support for all objectives" of the offensive in Ukraine, TASS reported.

He also thanked the "heroic" North Korean soldiers.

Both sides "emphasised their determination to jointly counter the hegemonic aspirations of extra-regional players, which are leading to escalating tensions in Northeast Asia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region," Russia's foreign ministry said.

Lavrov met with his counterpart in Wonsan, a city on the country's east coast where a massive resort was opened earlier this month.

Ahead of the visit, Russia announced that it would begin twice-a-week flights between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Lavrov lauded Wonsan as "a good tourist attraction," adding: "We hope it will be popular not only with local citizens, but also with Russians."

The two heavily sanctioned nations signed a military deal last year, including a mutual defense clause, during a rare visit by Vladimir Putin to North Korea.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo