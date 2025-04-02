Russia says it cannot accept U.S. proposals on Ukraine 'in current form'

Russia cannot accept U.S. proposals to end the war in Ukraine in their current form because they do not address problems Moscow regards as having caused the conflict, a senior Russian diplomat said, suggesting U.S.-Russia talks on the subject had stalled.
The comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov suggest Moscow and Washington have so far been unable to bridge differences which President Vladimir Putin raised more than two weeks ago when he said U.S. proposals needed reworking.
They come as U.S. President Donald Trump appears to be growing increasingly impatient with what he has suggested might be foot-dragging over a wider deal by Moscow.
Trump in recent days has said he is "pissed off" with Putin and has spoken of imposing sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil if he feels Moscow is blocking a deal.
Ryabkov, a specialist in U.S.-Russia relations, said Moscow was not yet able to move forward with a deal however.
"We take the models and solutions proposed by the Americans very seriously, but we can't accept it all in its current form," Ryabkov was quoted by state media as telling the Russian magazine "International Affairs" in an interview released on Tuesday.
"As far as we can see, there is no place in them today for our main demand, namely to solve the problems related to the root causes of this conflict. It is completely absent, and that must be overcome."
Putin has said he wants Ukraine to drop its ambitions to join NATO, Russia to control the entirety of four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own, and the size of the Ukrainian army to be limited. Kyiv says those demands are tantamount to demanding its capitulation.
Asked about Trump's latest remarks about wanting Putin to do a deal on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier on Tuesday that Moscow was "continuing our contacts with the American side".
"The subject is very complex. The substance that we are discussing, related to the Ukrainian settlement, is very complex. This requires a lot of extra effort."
Russia also said on Tuesday it was fully complying with a U.S.-brokered moratorium on attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told state TV that Defense Minister Andrei Belousov had briefed Putin on alleged Ukrainian violations during a meeting of Russia's Security Council on Tuesday. Russia passed a list of the violations to U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lavrov said.
Before the weekend, Trump had taken a more conciliatory stance towards Russia that has unnerved the United States' European allies as he tries to broker an end to the conflict in Ukraine, now in its fourth year.
But in recent days, and amid lobbying by Europeans such as Finland's president urging him to hold Russia to account, he has adopted a tougher tone.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
TaiwanIsNotChina
72 days without a ceasefire. The presidenting job sure is hard.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The root cause of the conflict is a disgusting attempt to end Ukraine as an independent nation. Time to decide what side you are on, Trump.
JboneInTheZone
Day 71 of Trump ending the Ukraine Russia war in 24 hours
Jimmy Ray
How many times did he say he could end the war within 24 hours? This guy can't even negotiate a ceasefire.
Underworld
Yes, because Russia knows that it is the fact that Putin doesn't consider Ukraine a sovereign nation as the cause of the conflict, but they are trying to fly other narratives in the hope that Trump is dumb enough to buy them.
Bob Fosse
“I know Putin well. I would get that ended in a period of 24 hours. One hundred per cent, it would be easy. That deal would be easy."
He was called out on this much repeated bs at the time but maga believed him. Now he was just being ‘sarcastic’.
Ah_so
The problem being that Ukraine is not part of Putin's Russia.
Anyway, I expect Trump can sort this out with one phone call and there will be peace before lunchtime on Thursday.
Yrral
Putin April fool Trump
Underworld
Russian Rope-a-Dope.
ok1517
Of course Putain can't accept this.
And I'm pretty sure Donald concurs with him!
Wonder what is being said and decided backstage.
Putain only wants to erase Ukraine, the country, the language, the culture and the people as can be clearly seen by his everyday terror. Just last night at least 15 attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine. And as for Donald - still waiting to get his piece of the Ukrainian cake, all it is, so he can't go against his mentor in the Kremlin!
Hercolobus
Of course not, they are just buying time for Ukraine.