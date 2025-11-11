 Japan Today
Rehearsal for Victory Day Parade in Moscow
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for a flypast, part of a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov Image: Reuters/MAXIM SHEMETOV
world

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian-British plot to steal MiG-31 jet, state media reports

MOSCOW

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it had foiled a plot by Ukrainian and British spies to tempt Russian pilots to steal a MiG-31 jet armed with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile for $3 million, state media reported on Tuesday.

The RIA news agency cited the FSB as saying that the hijacked jet was to be flown toward a NATO air base in the Romanian city of Constanta, where it could have been shot down by air defenses, the agency reported.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said Ukraine and Britain had planned a large-scale "provocation" using the hijacked aircraft, and that Ukrainian military intelligence had sought to recruit Russian pilots for $3 million to steal the fighter.

"The measures taken have thwarted the Ukrainian and British intelligence services’ plans for a large-scale provocation," RIA cited the FSB as saying.

State TV showed pictures of messages and recordings of a man who they said was working for Ukrainian and British intelligence and had offered $3 million to a Russian pilot to fly a MiG to Europe and that the pilot had also been offered citizenship.

Reuters could not independently verify the account.

Russia’s Kinzhal is an air-launched ballistic missile that Moscow calls hypersonic, capable of very high speeds and maneuvering flight paths intended to make it difficult for air defenses to track and intercept.

Russia has long cast Britain as its main enemy. Moscow accuses London of stoking the Ukraine war and British intelligence of helping Ukraine to mount a series of operations deep inside Russia.

Britain casts the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an imperial-style land grab by Moscow. London has repeatedly warned that Russian intelligence is trying to sow mayhem across Britain and Europe to undermine democracy.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
London keeps stirring up trouble, first BoJo sabotaging Istanbul peace talks and now this.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They probably got their idea from an old Clint Eastwood movie.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I don't think we need russian garbage hardware in NATO.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

okinawaridesToday 03:10 pm JST

London keeps stirring up trouble, first BoJo sabotaging Istanbul peace talks and now this.

The Ukrainians don't believe there was any fantastical event in Istanbul.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

