Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Shoigu attends a meeting of President Putin with heads of security services in Moscow
FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with heads of security services in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo Photo: Reuters/SPUTNIK
world

Russia says it may use similar weapons if U.S. supplies cluster bombs to Ukraine

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow would be forced to use "similar" weapons if the United States supplied cluster bombs to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.

The U.S. announced last week it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions - explosive weapons that typically release large numbers of smaller bomblets over a wide area. They are banned by over 100 countries, including Britain and Japan.

Shoigu was quoted as saying that Russia was in possession of cluster munitions but had so far refrained from using them in its military campaign.

However the U.S. has previously accused Russia of using cluster munitions in Ukraine and said they have had a failure rate of up to 40%, leaving the ground littered with unexploded bomblets. Washington says the cluster munitions it is sending to Ukraine have a failure rate of less than 2.35%.

"In the event that the United States supplies cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Russian armed forces will be forced to use similar weapons against the armed forces of Ukraine as a response," Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"It should be noted that Russia has cluster munitions in service... for all occasions... They are much more effective than American ones...," he said.

Shoigu added that the Russian army was taking measures to protect its troops from such weapons.

Human Rights Watch says both Moscow and Kyiv have used cluster munitions during the nearly 17-month conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

The U.S. Russia and Ukraine have not signed up to the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

U.S. officials say they granted Kyiv's request for cluster bombs after it became apparent that Ukraine - now waging a counteroffensive against Russia - was running out of regular artillery ammunition and production would not meet its needs.

Close U.S. allies including Britain, Canada and Germany have expressed their opposition to the use of cluster munitions.

In other comments, Shoigu said Russia was "significantly reducing" the potential of Ukraine's counteroffensive and that Russian forces had gained ground during their own counterattack in the direction of Lyman in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield claims.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo