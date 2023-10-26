Russia says it rehearsed delivering a massive retaliatory nuclear strike

Russia has successfully tested its ability to deliver a massive retaliatory nuclear strike by land, sea and air, a Kremlin statement said on Wednesday, a display of force which coincides with Moscow de-ratifying a landmark nuclear test ban treaty.
The exercise, which involved the test launch of missiles from a land-based silo, a nuclear submarine, and from long-range bomber aircraft, comes as Moscow is locked in what it casts as an existential standoff with the West over Ukraine.
With tensions at their highest level since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Russia - which has the world's largest nuclear arsenal - is moving quickly to revoke its ratification of a nuclear test ban treaty to bring itself into line with the United States.
"Practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place during the training," the Kremlin said in a statement on the nuclear drills.
State TV showed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reporting by video link to Putin on the exercise, which he said was a rehearsal for "a massive nuclear strike" in response to an aggressor's nuclear attack.
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from a test site at a target in Russia's far east, a nuclear-powered submarine launched a ballistic missile from the Barents Sea, and Tu-95MS long-range bombers test-fired air-launched cruise missiles, the Kremlin statement said.
"In the course of the events, the level of preparedness of the military command authorities and the skills of the senior and operational staff in organizing subordinate troops (forces) were tested," it said.
"The tasks planned in the course of the training exercise were fully accomplished."
Video footage of the exercise published by the defense ministry showed the land and submarine-based missiles noisily streaking into the night sky and nuclear-capable bomber aircraft taking off from an airfield under the cover of darkness.
Russia carries out such exercises to test its so-called nuclear triad from time to time. The United States also carries out regular nuclear drills.
Russia has made it clear that - despite its de-ratification - it has no plans to abandon a 1992 moratorium on nuclear test blasts in line with the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which Moscow has signed.
Russia would only resume such testing - a move that Western military experts believe it might be tempted to do to signal intent and evoke fear in any standoff with the West - if the United States did so first, Moscow has said.
The only reason Russia says it is revoking its withdrawal of the CTBT is to bring itself into line with Washington which signed but never ratified the same document.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
PTownsend
Waiting for the Putin is 'smart, savvy and strong' crowd, both paid and volunteer to justify this. I imagine Putin's partner Kim Un and will be gleeful, perhaps his partner th Ayatollah will also be pleased, I wonder whether Xi and the CCP will be pleased, because I have to think they know nuclear war could kill them and their goals to dominate the planet. in Russia's supposed 'democratic system' does the general public have any ability to effectively counter the decisons made by their nation's ruling caste and their elected 'masters', or fo they have to wait until 2026 for the latter.
UChosePoorly
Putin has a lot more to lose from a nuclear war than I do. Just saying.
John
BFD. A lot of yapping and nary a nibble from Russia’s top Chihuahua.
Bluster and puff and play with your toys, boys. You all know it’s the end of you if you ever go there.
kurisupisu
Click bait headline!
The aggression in the world is not being lead by Russia but by the US which has the largest military budget in the world!
US bases are mostly everywhere…
Moonraker
The Doomsday clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight. This is closer to midnight than all through the Cold War. It was only at 7 minutes to midnight during the Cuban missile crisis. We are the closest to global catastrophe ever, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. But we carry on as if our mirage will last forever.
Strangerland
Nuclear sabre rattling. Putin know knows that if Russia launches nukes, Moscow ceases to exist that day, forever.
AlternativeOpinion
That story seems incorrect, Putin tests first strike capabilities would be more fitting.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Of course, because Russia is a petulant child country.
TaiwanIsNotChina
They screwed this metric up during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Any objective analysis would show we were a lot closer then than now including a Soviet submarine commander with authority to fire but didn't.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I must have missed the bases we have in South America, Central Africa, and Central Asia. I'm not counting storage units, either, as those are useless for projecting power. I'll go ahead and give you Niger, but as you know, that is under threat.
Thuban
Russia has more nuclear warheads than the US, UK, France and China combined.
Russia is also bigger than the US and Europe combined.
So Russia has a smaller target to hit with more warheads to use than NATO.
And Russia has hypersonic ICBMs, the US does not.
At this point, Russia might actually win a nuclear exchange.
wallace
?
Russia warheads 5,889.
USA warheads 5224.
China warheads 410.
France warheads 290.
UK warheads 225.
Thuban
Wikipedia:
Current stockpile: 3,708 (2023)
?????
Are you counting the 2000 nuclear warheads being dismantled as active?
PTownsend
Another pyrhhic victory, just like if Russia should eventually control Ukraine, Putin and the Kremlin might be able to claim the lifeless area they control is larger than that controlled by Peter the Great and Stalin, but there probably won't be any people to control, which would drive the little emperor wannabe and his handful of selected fallout shelter mates even crazier; which assumes any of the fallout shelters under Putin's numerous mansions might be able to survive a nuke war.
Observer
Go ahead Russia.
TaiwanIsNotChina
And you think this means something when the UK, France, and China have such small numbers?
I suppose you believe that Russians are equally distributed all across Siberia?
An ICBM is an ICBM. Russia ain't taking them down. They also aren't taking down our F-35s which can fly right in and say hello.
One wonders where this kind of arrogance comes from.
UChosePoorly
Russia has like two major cities.
Bob Fosse
You really think anybody wins in a massive nuclear strike? You’re out of your mind.
UChosePoorly
Lol, I just looked it up to check myself. Russia has exactly two major metropolitan areas.
Moonraker
"Any objective analysis" means your subjective one based on what you want to believe? Have you read their justifications? But, whatever, I knew there would be those who were surprised by the Cuban Missile crisis assessment, as I was, nonetheless, we are at a critical danger point now, according to those who devote themselves to such matters. That is what really matters. Nitpicking about Cuba changes nothing much.
John
When your navy doesn’t float, your air farce doesn’t fly and your tanks serve as mobile crematoriums, and all you have are semi-reliable nukes, then you wave the nukes.
lincolnman
Sure they did....
And it was controlled from the bridge of the flagship Moskva and included the submarine Rostov-on-Don....
And Prigozhin was watching from the crowd...
stormcrow
Had Russia carried out a massive nuclear strike on a neighboring and peaceful country, the entire planet, with the possible exception of China, North Korea and Iran, would have viewed her as a truly evil government worse than the Nazis of WWII. It's fortunate Russia and for us that Putin decided not to go down that path.
wallace
Putin is an insane megalomaniac.
theFu
I suppose I'm the only one who wants Russia to test their nuclear delivery systems to ensure mistakes don't happen?
The US usually tests, once a year, each type of system for nuclear delivery too, just without nuclear payloads for the tests.
Thuban
The Russian military has 5889 nuclear warheads.
Absolute best case scenario in a perfect world, NATO manages to intercept 95% of them.
That would still mean that 294 are raining down on NATO countries.
Do the math, every single US State and NATO country would take at lest 3 to 4 nuclear blasts.
Do you really want to take Crimea from Russia that badly?
Russia has been there for 300 years, they won't leave.
wtfjapan
That would still mean that 294 are raining down on NATO countries.
and NATO countries have around 5000 nukes combined, its called MAD for a reason.
nobody wins in a nuclear war. Putins bluster is just that, bluster
Haaa Nemui
Putin's "Looking At Things" series is not going to be anywhere near as popular as Kim's. He actually needs to be seen "Looking At Things"
JJE
This was a drill and a sensible precaution. Other countries conduct drills all the time as the article mentions. The US did one a few months ago (and it barely got mentioned in the news).
It was preannounced, publicly broadcast and transparent.
The US conducted some suspicious blasts at the underground Nevada Test Site just FIVE DAYS ago that they tried to hush up.
Now it's undeniable the regime in Ukraine is clearly sinking, it's obviously necessary to remind the hotheads in the Pentagon those sorts of weapons are not the solution to their own little mess over there.
There will be temptation to use tactical nuclear weapons to rescue him - this needs to be avoided at all costs; the captain goes down with his ship.
La vie douce
"Nuclear sabre rattling. Putin know knows that if Russia launches nukes, Moscow ceases to exist that day, forever.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reporting by video link to Putin on the exercise, which he said was a rehearsal for "a massive nuclear strike" in response to an aggressor's nuclear attack."
Which part of " in response to an aggressor's nuclear attack" ie. self defense , is difficult to understand?
Zaphod
So one has to read the whole Russia-bashing article to read in the last line that US has NOT ratified the treaty either.... but of course not a word of criticism of the US. Got to love the unbiased media.
Fighto!
The midget and his pathetic shaking is spouting nonsense and trying desperately to be tough. Difficult for such a tiny person.
We all know that Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok and all their suburbs will be turned to ash and be wiped off every map within 30 minutes if Mini-me ever followed through with his rubbish talk.
Fighto!
But, but.... Fascist Russia has mighty North Korea on their side! With NK's sophistication in weaponry, fascist Russia can't be beaten!
u_s__reamer
Putin must be chuckling "xo-xo-xo!" over Israel knocking him off the front page, but fuming he can't get away with emulating the IDF's blitzkrieg in Ukraine.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes. Russia has celebrated its victory in WW2 78 years too long for a healthy country.
Everybody leaves when they are down to eating their shoes and shells are landing on them 24x7.
TaiwanIsNotChina
What part of "the whole exercise is an infantile show of force", is difficult to understand?
TaiwanIsNotChina
I believe "barely got mentioned in the news" is the operative phrase: the US has bigger things to be interested in than dots on a computer screen.
Nothing suspicious about it. A single blast clearly non-nuclear to make sure we are ready to slime these losers should they commence nuclear testing again.
Unlike Russia, we have far more weapons systems to consider than ICBMS. Also still Putin's War.
Only Russia thinks tactical nukes will do anything and yes, Putin, needs to go down with his ship for rank incompetence if nothing else.
JJE
The RF MoD also made other announcements when they announced this drill.
Also announced was an unprecedented takedown of UAF aircraft - Shoigu mentioned 24 destroyed in a 5-day period from last Friday - at least 14 Fulcrums and 2 Fencers (probably more) amongst others.
This is significant because these particular aircraft have been modified to employ western missiles and the aircraft aren't plentiful:
storm shadow/SCALP which only the heavier Su-24 can carry.AGM-88 HARM on the Mig-29s.
Evidence on Telegram suggests a multitude of methods including the new long-range version on the Lancet loitering drone hitting airfields deep in Ukraine, missile strikes, interceptions with hypersonic Axeheads and ground-based air defense.
TokyoOldMan
In a Nuclear War, I guess the safest place to be would be within a Nuclear Submarine.
Keepyer Internetpoints
Buried at the end.
Buried in the middle.
As per usual, its the Russia, Russia, Russia broken record headllines while America does the same, worse, and more.
La vie douce
"What part of "the whole exercise is an infantile show of force", is difficult to understand?"
Since US military does the same exercises regularly, do you call them "infantile show of force" too? Or is it preferable to stick to the tried and proven hypocricy?
TaiwanIsNotChina
We don't put it on TV for those unable to connect dots.
La vie douce
We don't put it on TV for those unable to connect dots."
Well, hypocricy it is then, no surprises.
TaiwanIsNotChina
If that is what your brain tells you it is, go with it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
The first strike policy is because the US is a major target of terrorism, much of which sponsored by BRICS countries. We're just making it clear we'll take about five minutes on the attribution if something happens.
AlternativeOpinion
No hypocrisy, just common sense, Russia and China have a record of being untrustworthy and in no way guarantees all testing can be detected. What was the point to it apart from wrapping the west up in red tape while China and Russia continue on with business as usual. It would have given the evil duo an advantage.
Why would anyone say we would never use nukes first? It's like saying I would never throw the first punch... why wait to be hit? if you know it's coming, hit first.
La vie douce
"Why would anyone say we would never use nukes first? It's like saying I would never throw the first punch... why wait to be hit? if you know it's coming, hit first."
But if your opponent has a no first strike policy that kind of throws out your argument of "it's coming, hit first". Why not have the same policy?
Randy Daytona
Yeah i dunno about that !
Russia's got some high tech stuff that's definitely a bit worrisome.
Personally I'd not get too Yankee doodle doo dah just yet there girl.
Dem ruskies are nutzo
HonestDictator
I find it kind of hilarious that the pro-Russian crowd doesn't even comprehend the "Wild Card" when it comes to trying to start a nuclear war... When nukes are launched but never land... or they try to launch nukes and suddenly everything is deactivated... or things just start...disappearing. If Russia attempts any kind of nuclear first strike, and the wild card takes affect, Putin's regime is DONE and it will be a forced regime change.
theFu
I've been thinking about where I want to be in a nuclear war for many, many, decades. In general, I've lived near primary military targets all my life, usually less than 1 mile away. Spoke with my mother about it and her stance was that being hit in the first wave and dying quickly would be best. I've come to agree. Much better to be killed by the blast than linger with radiation sickness for months and die later.
For me, the best place to be in a nuclear war is at ground zero of a blast.
The Russian military isn't crazy. Neither is the US military. We all have issues with the political leaders, but sadly, we can't exclude everyone who wants power from running for elected office, even if that would be best.
TaiwanIsNotChina
There's actually not much radiation from nuclear blasts, and especially thermonuclear ones. I wouldn't want to have to survive without any remaining civilization, though.