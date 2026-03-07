 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Putin meets Palestinian President Abbas in Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Image: Reuters/Ramil Sitdikov
world

Russia says it will respond if Finland hosts nuclear weapons

1 Comment
By Dmitry Antonov
MOSCOW

The Kremlin said on Friday that Finland's ‌plan to lift a ban on hosting nuclear arms raised tensions in Europe and posed a ‌potential threat to Russia, to ⁠which Moscow would respond if ⁠such a ⁠deployment took place.

Finland, which shares a ‌long border with Russia, maintained neutrality during the ⁠Cold ⁠War but joined NATO in 2023 in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Thursday it said it was planning ⁠to lift a longstanding ban ⁠on having nuclear weapons on ‌its territory in a move that could open the door to placing them there during times of war.

"This is ‌a statement that leads to an escalation of tensions on the European continent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This statement adds to Finland's vulnerability, a vulnerability provoked by the actions of the ​Finnish authorities. The fact is that by deploying nuclear weapons on its ‌territory, Finland is beginning to threaten us. And if Finland threatens us, we take appropriate measures."

Russia's actions ‌in Ukraine and the unpredictable actions ⁠of U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump, especially his ​stated aim of taking over ⁠Greenland, have ‌caused European governments to rethink ​their security, including the role of nuclear arms.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Go ahead and respond, chumps. It's not like you don't have nukes pointed at them already.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kochi

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for March 2026 

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Top 10 Sakura Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Mito Plum Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Highly Skilled Professional Visa: The Fast Track to Permanent Residency

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Moving in Japan During Busy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog