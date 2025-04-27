 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Russian army says it has driven Ukraine out of the border Kursk region with the help of North Korean soldiers Image: POOL/AFP
world

Russia says it retook Kursk from Ukraine with North Korean help

2 Comments
MOSCOW

The Russian army has fully liberated the border Kursk region from Ukrainian control with the help of North Korean soldiers, Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Saturday, admitting their participation in the conflict for the first time.

Gerasimov especially hailed the "heroism" of the North Korean soldiers taking part in the operation, who "provided significant assistance in defeating the group of Ukrainian armed forces".

But shortly after the Ukrainian army denied Russia's claim to have driven Kyiv's forces out of Kursk, saying that "statements by the enemy leadership about the 'defeat' of the Ukrainian troops are nothing more than propaganda tricks".

However, the Ukrainian Chief of Staff acknowledged the situation on the battlefield was "difficult", while insisting Ukrainian forces were still holding positions in Kursk.

The Ukrainian army said it was also continuing operations in some areas of Belgorod, another Russia's border region.

According to South Korean and Western intelligence agencies, more than 10,000 soldiers from North Korea were sent to Russia last year to help Moscow fight Ukraine's shock offensive in Kursk.

Kyiv had hoped it could use land in the Kursk region as a bargaining chip in future peace talks with Russia, which has seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine since its offensive began in 2022.

"Today, the last settlement in the Kursk region, the village of Gornal, has been liberated from Ukrainian forces," Gerasimov said during a video conference meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Kyiv regime's adventure has completely failed," Putin told Gerasimov, thanking the soldiers for the service and saying that Kursk's liberation will create the conditions for further advances at other parts of the front.

The news of Kursk's claimed recapture came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed efforts to reach a "full and unconditional ceasefire" with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican.

Russian troops are now at the border and are poised to beef up threats to the Ukrainian region of Sumy, which faces Kursk, where Moscow has already carried out incursions in recent weeks.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

2 Comments
Login to comment

Didn't the apologists insist that there were no North Koreans helping russia in its pitiful campaign?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The "North Koreans in Kursk" was yet another gaslighting. No video of tens of thousands moving through the million/s populated part of European Russia region... how odd. The tales they spin about this provoked conflict.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Curry: An Introduction & Different Ways To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel