Rehearsal for Victory Day Parade in Moscow
A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet equipped with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies over Red Square during a rehearsal for a flypast, part of a military parade marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in central Moscow, Russia May 7, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/file photo Photo: Reuters/MAXIM SHEMETOV
world

Russia shows North Korea's Kim hypersonic missiles and strategic bombers

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was shown Russia's hypersonic Kinzhal missiles as well as strategic bombers on Saturday by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interfax news agency reported.

Shoigu, who met Kim on his arrival in Russia's far eastern Primorsky region, showed Kim three strategic bombers - the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3.

On Friday Kim inspected a Russian fighter jet factory that is under Western sanctions, part of a visit Washington and its allies fear could strengthen Russia's military in Ukraine and bolster Pyongyang's missile program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kim discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and deepening cooperation when they met on Wednesday.

Putin told reporters Russia was "not going to violate anything", but would keep developing relations with North Korea. His spokesman said no agreements had been signed during Kim's visit on military issues or any other topic.

So Tu-23M was the compromise that Putin was willing to make with Kim in place of the submarine nuclear propulsion technology that Kim desperately sought to be able to build SLBM subs able to nuke the US mainland.

With Tu-23M, Japan is threatened but not the US mainland.

