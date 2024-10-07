 Japan Today
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Odesa region
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a semi-truck destroyed during a Russian drone strike near Ukraine-Romania border, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Nina Liashonok/File Photo Image: Reuters/Nina Liashonok
world

Russia targets Kyiv, Odesa in latest drone attack

KYIV

Russia unleashed an overnight drone attack across Ukraine targeting the capital Kyiv and hitting infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

The State Emergency Service said one person was wounded and warehouses and cargo trucks were damaged in Odesa during the multi-wave attack, which kept much of the country under air-raid alert for several hours.

The Ukrainian military shot down 56 out of at least 87 drones launched by Russia over various regions of the country, the air force said. It added that another 25 were "lost" due to electronic jamming but did not elaborate.

Kyiv city military administrator Serhiy Popko said air defenses destroyed all the drones that had been aimed at the capital. No injuries were reported.

Air raid alerts for Kyiv and the surrounding region were announced three times throughout the night, totaling more than five hours, Popko added.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, begun in February 2022, but regularly launches missiles, drones and bombs at population centers far behind the front line.

Russia continuing to attack things it can never own.

 hitting infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

widely available videos are indicating a direct hit on a ship unloading weapons from Europe.

The entire ship and its contents exploded and then sunk.

Banthu

 hitting infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

widely available videos are indicating a direct hit on a ship unloading weapons from Europe.

The entire ship and its contents exploded and then sunk.

If that were true, I think we would have heard about it.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, begun in February 2022, but regularly launches missiles, drones and bombs at population centers far behind the front line.

Yup. They target civilians. War criming as usual.

