Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Plenary meeting of the Forum for the Islam of France (FORIF) in Paris
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech during a plenary meeting of the Forum for the Islam of France (FORIF) at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris, February 16, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/POOL
world

Russia tells Macron: Don't forget Napoleon when you talk of regime change

1 Comment
MOSCOW

Russia on Sunday scolded Emmanuel Macron over remarks about wanting to see Russia defeated, saying Moscow still remembered the fate of Napoleon Bonaparte and accusing the French president of duplicitous diplomacy with the Kremlin.

Macron told paper Le Journal du Dimanche France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine but had never wanted to "crush" it.

"About 'Never': France did not begin with Macron, and the remains of Napoleon, revered at the state level, rest in the centre of Paris. France - and Russia - should understand," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In general, Macron is priceless," she said, adding that his remarks showed the West had engaged in discussions about regime change in Russia while Macron had repeatedly sought meetings with the Russian leadership.

Macron has drawn criticism from some NATO allies for delivering mixed messages regarding his policy on the war between Ukraine and Russia, with some considering Paris a weak link in the Western alliance.

On Friday, Macron urged allies to step up military support for Ukraine, but also said he did not believe in regime change and that there would have to be negotiations at some point.

"Let’s be clear, I don't believe for one second in regime change, and when I hear a lot of people calling for regime change I ask them, 'For which change? Who’s next? Who is your leader?'"

Clarifying those comments, he said in the paper that he did not believe a democratic solution from within civil society would emerge in Russia after years of a hardening of Moscow's position and conflict. He added that he saw no alternative to Putin, who had to be brought back to the negotiating table.

"All the options other than Vladimir Putin in the current system seem worse to me," Macron said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

What a clumsy remark from Russia. For a start, France isn't invading Russia, Russia are the imperialists here.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo