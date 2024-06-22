 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russian President Putin holds his annual press conference in Moscow
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow, Russia December 14, 2023. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/POOL
world

Russia tells U.S.: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda

0 Comments
MOSCOW

Russia sees a pressing need for security talks with the United States but they must be "comprehensive" and include the subject of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"It is impossible to rip out any individual segments from the general complex of accumulated problems, and we will not do this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if Moscow was ready to talk to Washington about nuclear risks.

"So we are open to dialogue, but to a broad comprehensive dialogue that covers all dimensions, including the current dimension related to the conflict around Ukraine, related to the direct involvement of the USA in this conflict," Peskov told reporters.

The United States rejects Russia's contention that by arming Ukraine it has become a direct protagonist in a war aimed at inflicting a crushing "strategic defeat" on Moscow. The U.S. says any negotiations over the war are a matter for Ukraine.

The Russian stance, as outlined by Peskov, is not new. But he told reporters that the list of topics that Russia and the United States needed to discuss was growing.

"Overall, this dialogue is very much required," Peskov said. "It is needed because problems are piling up, and there are a lot of problems associated with the global security architecture."

From Washington's point of view, it is Putin who, in the third year of the war in Ukraine, is adding to the list of security concerns.

This week he visited nuclear-armed North Korea, signed a mutual defence agreement with its leader Kim Jong Un and said he might supply Russian weapons to North Korea in response to the Western arming of Ukraine.

Putin also reiterated on Thursday that he was considering reviewing Russia's doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons. The last remaining arms control treaty that limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States can deploy is due to expire in 2026.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Government Benefits for Having Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sapporo TV Tower

GaijinPot Travel

Hokuryu Sunflower Village

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Decks Tokyo Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Summer Must-Haves for Cooling Down

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Unkai Terrace

GaijinPot Travel