Russia to present peace accord draft after prisoner exchange, Lavrov says

Russia will be ready to hand Ukraine a draft document outlining conditions for a long-term peace accord once a prisoner exchange now under way is completed, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov, in statements on his ministry's website, said Russia was committed to working out a peaceful settlement in the more than three-year-old war pitting Moscow against Kyiv.

He also accused Ukraine of launching waves of drone attacks over several days on Russian targets that caused casualties and disrupted air traffic. He suggested European countries had encouraged Kyiv to launch the attacks to undermine peace efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russia and Ukraine each released 390 prisoners on Friday and said they would free more in the coming days, an initiative agreed in talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey last week.

"We remain committed to a peace settlement. We are always open to talks...and let me stress that we are committed to the agreements that were achieved recently in Istanbul," Lavrov said.

"We are working actively on the second part of the agreements which call for preparation by each side of a draft document setting out the conditions for achieving a reliable, long-term agreement on a settlement."

"As soon as the exchange of prisoners of war is completed we will be ready to hand to the Ukrainian side a draft of such a document which the Russian side is now completing."

Lavrov said the surge of Ukrainian drone attacks -- some 800 sent against Russian targets over the last three days -- was "a direct consequence" of support for Ukraine by European Union countries whose leaders visited Kyiv in recent days.

"We are certain that they will be held accountable for their share of responsibility for these crimes," Lavrov said, referring to the European countries.

"This is clearly an attempt to disrupt peace talks and undermine progress made in Istanbul following the agreements between the presidents of Russia and the United States...We will continue this work no matter what provocations there may be."

Lavrov's ministry earlier vowed to respond to the attacks.

Ukraine has offered little comment on the drone strikes, though it acknowledged hitting a battery plant on Friday in Russia's central Lipetsk region.

Ukraine has also accused Russia of staging periodic mass drone attacks. One such attack on Sunday, described as the largest in the three-year-old war, destroyed homes and killed one woman.

Authorities in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa accused Russia of striking port infrastructure with missiles on Friday, killing two people.

