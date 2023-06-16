Russia tries to signal normalcy as Ukraine forces advance

Russia announced plans on Thursday to stage elections in occupied parts of Ukraine in just three months, Moscow's latest bid to signal it is in control even as a Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed its forces back in some areas.
The Ukrainian assault is in its early stages, and military experts say the decisive battles still lie ahead. But corpses of Russian soldiers and burnt-out armoured vehicles lining the roadside in villages newly recaptured by Ukrainian troops attested to Kyiv's biggest advances since last year.
"Our heroic people, our troops on... the front line are facing very tough resistance," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told NBC News in an interview in Kyiv. "Because for Russia to lose this campaign to Ukraine, I would say, actually means losing the war."
Zelenskyy said the news from the front lines was "generally positive but it's very difficult," according to a partial transcript of the interview.
Continuing his campaign for military assistance, Zelenskyy urged the Swiss parliament in a video address to allow other states to re-export Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine, saying such a move by the neutral country would be vital.
Reuters reached the villages of Neskuchne and Storozheve over the past two days, providing the first independent confirmation of the Ukrainian advance several kilometers southwards along the Mokry Yali river into territory Russia had held since the early days of its invasion last year.
Several bodies of Russian soldiers lay in the streets of ruined and depopulated villages. Ukrainian troops in Storozheve told Reuters they had killed around 50 Russians and captured four there.
The Ukrainian military, which had maintained strict silence about the campaign for more than a week, came forward to tout the gains on Thursday, holding its first full media briefing since the counteroffensive began.
Troops had captured at least seven settlements and 100 square km of territory in two major pushes in the south so far, Brigadier-General Oleksii Hromov said.
"We are ready to continue fighting to liberate our territory even with our bare hands," he said.
The army on the southern front had advanced by up to 7 km in the area along the Mokry Yali, as well as by up to 3 km on another axis further west near the village of Mala Tokmachka, Ukrainian military officials said.
They also described advances in the east around the ruined city of Bakhmut, which Moscow seized last month as its only major prize for a huge winter and spring offensive that saw the bloodiest ground combat in Europe since World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted this week that Moscow's goals in Ukraine remain unchanged. He claimed that Russian forces were inflicting 10 times more casualties on Ukrainians than they were enduring.
AFRICAN PLAN
African leaders whose countries have been hit hard by the fallout from the war, which has disrupted supplies of grain and other food supplies, aggravated food price inflation and worsened hunger crises, are set to mediate in the conflict.
Senegal's President Macky Sall and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are heading a delegation including leaders from Zambia, the Comoros, and Egypt's prime minister that will travel to Kyiv on Friday and St Petersburg on Saturday.
They could propose a series of "confidence building measures" during their initial efforts, according to a draft framework document seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Russia's announcement of a plan for elections in occupied territory was the latest effort by Moscow to convey that the situation was stable.
Russia's TASS state news agency quoted election chief Ella Pamfilova as saying that both the Defense Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB) had concluded that it would be possible to hold the votes in September.
Russia proclaimed its annexation of four Ukrainian provinces last year, although it does not fully control any of them and does not hold the main population centres of two.
Kyiv says any elections staged by Russians on Ukrainian territory would be invalid and illegal.
The big test of Ukraine's offensive still lies ahead. Russia has had months to prepare its defences. Ukrainian troops have yet to reach the heaviest Russian defensive fortifications, which are set back from the front line.
Kyiv is believed to have prepared an attack force of around 12 brigades of thousands of soldiers each, most using newly arrived Western armoured vehicles. Only a fraction of them have been engaged so far.
Russia, for its part, has released images of Western tanks and armoured vehicles it says it has destroyed or captured.
The head of the U.N. atomic energy agency, Rafael Grossi, visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and said the situation at the site was "serious" but the level of cooling water was sufficient following last week's devastating breach in the Kakhovka dam downstream on the Dnipro River.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Well Russian elections are all pre-programmed in advance, so they can hold them even if they lose the territory.
falseflagsteve
Stop it now you heartless men and have peace talks
Cards fan
It can stop anytime the occupiers go home. It isn't "heartless" to defend your homeland.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Stop telling the victim they should surrender you heartless men.
UChosePoorly
FFS Ukrainians will defend their homeland just as you would defend yours.
Sven
Good news and bad news for NATO.
Bad news is that the much-vaunted counteroffensive has been a debacle, bordering on catastrophe. It didn't even reach the first defensive line.
Good news is that the refugee crisis in Europe is easing rapidly. There are so many Ukrainians entering Russia at the Latvian border crossing, humanitarian organizations have provided tents and makeshift markets have sprung up.
fallaffel
More like fake news.
falseflagsteve
Taiwan
The victims are the innocents on both sides and the thousands of men press ganged into going on the front line by both nations as cannon fodder whilst the elite sit back and talk their usual BS
Cards fan
Both sides. Lol The Ukrainians are fighting to keep their country, the Russians are fighting to take it from them. Both sides is just pathetic.
falseflagsteve
UChose
would I defend it, depends on the circumstances. I’d defend my friends and family and my neighbourhood, but I wouldn’t go in there frontline for this debacle the same as bothleaders, their friends and family don’t either
cards fan
Both countries are press ganging, regardless of who is wrong or right
wallace
One side is the invader, and the other side is the defender.
Putin can make peace by withdrawing his troops from a sovereign country.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No the victims are the Ukrainian children who 30 years from now are still having to go to defend a militarized front with Russia while their country tries to rebuild from Russian criminality.
Cards fan
No, not "regardless." That is entirely the point. You repeatedly rail on about "peace talks," yet still haven't grasped the fact that the fascist Russian government doesn't respect Ukraine's right to exist.
wallace
Thousands of abducted Ukraine children were taken to camps in Russia. They are victims.
UChosePoorly
That's what the Ukrainians are doing. They are defending their land from a foreign invader. Why is this so difficult for you to grasp? Everyone here (except the obvious Russians/MAGA) can understand this. Why can't you?
Ukrainians know what it means to surrender to Russia and that is why they will not be doing it.
falseflagsteve
Cards Fan
can you show where it’s said by the Russians that Ukraine shouldn’t exist?
wallace
they are victims too, luckily they are alive, though I see little relevance to the discussion
Sven
Good news and bad news for NATO.
Bad news is that the much-vaunted counteroffensive has been a debacle, bordering on catastrophe. It didn't even reach the first defensive line.
Scratch that! One of the highest ranking Ukrainians in NATO's Nasty regime came out last night and said the offensive wasn't actually the offensive, just probing attacks. So NATO sends its most formidable tanks and APCs en-masse for probing attacks....... Interesting.
Cards fan
Yes, it's in his speech he gave at the beginning of the invasion. That you're unaware of this is telling.
falseflagsteve
UChose
Black and white is not a valid way of rational thinking. Most refugees leaving Ukraine are leaving rather than being press ganged. Same on both sides no doubt, not all want a part in this squabble between two egoistical men.
UChosePoorly
FFS - every man and woman must decide what works best for them, but nothing changes the fact that Russia is the aggressor and invader here. Sometimes things are pretty black and white. Ukraine did not invade Russia.