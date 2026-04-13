Russia, Ukraine trade accusations of Orthodox Easter ceasefire violations

A priest sprays holy water on parishioners outside a cathedral during Orthodox Easter celebrations amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city of Ukraine, April 12, 2026. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Sunday of breaching the 32-hour ceasefire in their four-year war, reporting more ‌than a thousand drone and shelling attacks just hours after the truce began on Saturday to mark Orthodox Easter.

The Russian defense ministry said it recorded 1,971 ceasefire violations overnight into Sunday, ‌while Ukraine's general staff reported 479 shelling attacks and more ⁠than 1,700 drone strikes by Russian troops.

According to the ⁠calendar of the Orthodox ⁠faith dominant in both countries, Easter is celebrated this year on Sunday.

A ‌soldier from Ukraine's 65th brigade fighting in Zaporizhzhia said Russian reconnaissance drones were still ⁠circling the area despite the ceasefire, ⁠blocking efforts to recover the bodies of fallen troops.

"We wanted to evacuate our fallen comrades today, but (the Russians) are not letting us do so just yet," the soldier, known by the call sign Spider, said at ⁠a candle-lit military Easter service.

Both sides continued to report what they described ⁠as violations of the ceasefire throughout the ‌day on Sunday. The truce was due to end at midnight.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces, in a late afternoon bulletin, said Russian forces had staged 55 attacks since midnight. The General Staff report for southern Ukraine ‌reported 17 attacks.

Ukraine's State Emergencies Service said two civilians were wounded on Sunday by a Russian drone attack in northeastern Kharkiv region. Police in the region later said a Russian drone had struck a car, injuring one person.

Russia said a child was among civilians injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk region. The Belgorod region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported two people killed by Ukrainian ​shelling and several injured in other strikes through the border region.

The Russia-appointed head of the parts of southern Kherson region held by Russian forces ‌said Ukrainian troops had shelled an administrative building and a private home in two villages, without causing injuries.

Reuters could not independently verify reports of military activity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on ‌Sunday the truce was a "humanitarian gesture" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, but ⁠that Russian troops would resume ⁠fighting as soon as it ends.

"Putin has ​instructed the Russian military to remain on high alert in case ⁠of provocations," Peskov said.

Putin announced ‌the temporary Orthodox Easter ceasefire on April 9. Ukraine's ​President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose previous ceasefire proposals were turned down by Moscow, agreed to the truce.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.