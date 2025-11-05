 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: A view shows apartment buildings hit by Russian military strikes in the front line town of Pokrovsk
FILE PHOTO: A view shows apartment buildings hit by Russian military strikes in the front line town of Pokrovsk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov/File Photo Image: Reuters/Anatolii Stepanov
Russian and Ukrainian troops battle in ruins of Pokrovsk

MOSCOW/KYIV

Russian and Ukrainian troops fought battles on Tuesday in the ruins of Pokrovsk, a transport and logistics hub in eastern Ukraine that Moscow has been trying to capture for over a year.

Ukraine's military said fierce fighting was under way in a part of the city that was key for Kyiv's frontline logistics. It said additional special forces had arrived there, and more weapons and equipment were being sent.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its soldiers had cleared 35 buildings of Ukrainian troops. It also said that Russian forces were squeezing surrounded Ukrainians near the town of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, about 100 miles (160 km) to the north.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports from either side. Ukraine has denied that its troops are encircled in either location.

With peace talks at an impasse in the fourth year of the war, Russia says it has the initiative on all sections of the front, yet it has not captured a major town since taking Avdiivka in early 2024. Ukraine says the fighting is largely stalemated and its territorial losses have been marginal.

DeepState, a Ukrainian project that maps the front line based on verified open source images, on Tuesday showed that Russian forces had pushed further into Pokrovsk and its environs, though it showed much of it still in grey, beyond firm control of either side.

Pokrovsk had a pre-war population of some 60,000, but most civilians fled long ago. Capturing it could give Moscow a platform to drive towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the two biggest remaining Ukrainian-controlled cities in the Donetsk region which Russia wants to capture in its entirety.

Russian military blogger Rybar said on Tuesday that Moscow's control of Pokrovsk was gradually expanding but "a complete clearing of the city is still far off".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged on Monday that Pokrovsk was under severe pressure, but his military said Russian troops were not in full control of any district.

Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had visited troops fighting near the eastern city of Dobropillia, where Ukrainian forces are conducting a counteroffensive against Russian troops.

Seems to be something brewing although there are still conflicting accounts - Russia maintains massive encirclement operations are unfolding but Kyiv flat out denies it.

Common knowledge DS mapping has become far less accurate since the reverses really started, for whatever reason.

Seems to be a selective quote from Rybar, who is known this style of speech: obviously refers to the UAF garrison which has withdrawn into Myrnohrad, which is part of the Pokrovsk agglomeration (and not even mentioned) - i.e. that will take time.

The most telling part is what is not there: these articles always used to reference the ISW, but now that has conspicuously stopped. Their mapping (Nov.2) tells an interesting story which supports the first version of events.

