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Russian drone strike in Kyiv
An explosion over the city as Ukrainian servicemen hit a Russian drone during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich Image: Reuters/Gleb Garanich
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Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region kill six after ceasefire expires, officials say

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KYIV

Russian forces launched attacks in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on Tuesday, killing at least six people, regional officials said, after the expiry ‌of a U.S.-mediated ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials said that Russia launched more than 200 drones overnight, putting an end to hopes that the three-day ceasefire that ended Monday would be extended.

Ukrainian President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said his country's forces had struck gas ⁠facilities in Russia's central Orenburg region, more than 1,500 ⁠km from its ⁠borders.

A drone attack on an apartment building in Zelenskyy's hometown, the central ‌Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killed two and injured four including a nine-month-old ⁠girl whose leg was severed, regional ⁠governor Oleksandr Hanzha and the head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram.

Northeast of Kryvyi Rih, an aerial bomb strike killed four and injured three, Hanzha said.

Ukraine and Russia had agreed to the ⁠ceasefire linked to the anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany ⁠in World War II, part of ‌a U.S.-led push for peace under President Donald Trump after more than four years of war.

Trump said on Friday he hoped the truce would be extended.

Although neither side reported large-scale airstrikes during the ceasefire, both said fighting continued ‌along the front line, accusing each other of drone and artillery attacks.

Zelenskyy, speaking in his nightly video address, said that Kyiv was working with its allies in Europe to develop technologies to defend against ballistic missiles, adding that 13 countries and NATO representatives had participated in talks on the issue on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv had proposed extending the truce, but ​Moscow instead escalated by targeting civilian infrastructure with more than 200 drones.

Zelenskyy said drones were intercepted over several regions but reported damage to ‌energy facilities, apartment buildings, a kindergarten and a civilian locomotive.

In Kyiv, debris from a downed drone fell on the roof of a 16-storey residential building in the northern Obolon district, sparking ‌a fire, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Two people were hurt in the central ⁠Cherkasy region and damage was ⁠also recorded in Zhytomyr region, further west ​and in Chernihiv region on the Russian border.

Two people were ⁠injured in strikes on the ‌southeastern city of Dnipro and the southern city of ​Kherson. Russian drones also hit energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region, causing blackouts in the region, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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3 Comments
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russia showing how close they are to a peace agreement by launching further war crimes.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

A drone attack on an apartment building in Zelenskyy's hometown, the central ‌Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killed two and injured four including a nine-month-old ⁠girl whose leg was severed, regional ⁠governor Oleksandr Hanzha and the head of the military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Telegram.

Russia continuing war crimes on Ukrainians.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

As the article indicates, the Trump-brokered 3-day ceasefire expired. This occurred at precisely at 2100GMT on Monday 5/11, 2026.

Fair question: where is all the advanced anti-everything technology?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

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