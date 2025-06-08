 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv
Firefighters work at the site of a building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova Image: Reuters/Sofiia Gatilova
world

Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills four, wounds at least 60, officials say

1 Comment
KYIV

Russia attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv at night and in the evening with drones, missiles and guided bombs, killing at least four people and injuring more than 60, including a baby, local officials said on Saturday.

One of Ukraine's largest cities, Kharkiv is located just a few dozen kilometres from the Russian border and has been under constant Russian shelling during more than three years of war.

"Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war," city mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on the Telegram messenger early on Saturday.

Dozens of explosions were heard in the city through the night and Russian troops were striking simultaneously with missiles, drones and guided aerial bombs, he said.

Multi-story and private residential buildings, educational and infrastructure facilities were attacked, Terekhov noted.

Photos by local authorities and Reuters showed burnt and partially destroyed houses and vehicles, and of rescuers carrying those injured to safety and removing debris.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said that one of the city's civilian industrial facilities was attacked by 40 drones, one missile and four bombs, causing a fire, adding there may still be people under the rubble.

In the evening, Russian aircraft once again attacked Kharkiv with guided bombs, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called "another brutal murder".

"It was a brutal blow to the city in broad daylight, and in fact, they have been attacking our city of Kharkiv for the entire day," Zelenskyy said in his evening statement.

"Last night, there was a massive drone strike on Kharkiv, and now there are aerial bombs. Dozens of people have been injured in the past 24 hours." he said.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched 206 drones, two ballistic and seven other missiles against Ukraine overnight.

It said its air defense units shot down 87 drones while another 80 drones were lost - in reference to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them - or they were drone simulators that did not carry warheads.

Ten locations were hit, the military said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Just russia taking care of Russian speakers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sakurayama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Survive Japan’s Rainy Season in June: 10 Practical Ways to Stay Dry

GaijinPot Blog

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Summer Camp: Personalized Learning Adventures At Elev8

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Biwa: Japanese Apricot & Sweet Lemon Bars Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Water Parks in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Iwate Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Apartment Features I Didn’t Know I Needed

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo