Russian Black Sea commander shown on video call after Ukraine said it killed him

Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was shown on Russian state television on Tuesday attending a defense leaders' meeting remotely, a day after Ukrainian special forces said they had killed him.
In video and photographs released by the defense ministry, Sokolov was shown as one of several fleet commanders on video apparently joining an in-person meeting of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other army chiefs, although not speaking. It was not clear when the video was filmed.
Ukraine's special forces said on Monday that Sokolov had been killed along with 33 other officers in a missile attack last week on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
In response to the Russian video, the Ukraine special forces said on Telegram: "Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish a response with Sokolov allegedly alive, our units are clarifying the information."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had declined to comment on the Ukrainian claim, referring reporters to the ministry.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, interviewed by CNN, neither confirmed nor denied Sokolov's death, but said his demise could only be a good thing for all concerned.
"He is in our temporary occupied territories … he should not be there at all," CNN quoted Umerov as saying on its website.
"So, if he’s dead, it’s good news for everybody that we are continuing to de-occupy our territory."
In the video, Shoigu said more than 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in September and that more than 2,700 weapons, including seven American Bradley fighting vehicles, had been destroyed.
Reuters could not independently verify battlefield claims.
"The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering serious losses along the entire front line," Shoigu said, adding that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had so far produced no results.
"The United States and its allies continue to arm the armed forces of Ukraine, and the Kyiv regime throws untrained soldiers to the slaughter in senseless assaults," Shoigu said.
Kyiv's counteroffensive has yet to seize much territory from Russian forces, which control about 17.5% of Ukraine's internationally recognized territory.
According to a Sept. 19 scorecard by the Belfer Center at Harvard's Kennedy School, Russia has gained 91 sq km from Ukraine in the past month while Ukrainian forces have taken 41 sq km from Russian forces.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
9 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Make sure it is recent. You never know what tricks the Russians are up to. Maybe make him hold up a newspaper.
Thuban
For all the dupes falling for the media's insanely thick propaganda about the supposed successes of Zelensky's counteroffensive, read that sentence a few times until it sinks in.
Hint for liberals who can't do math, 91 is more than 41.
The Russians haven't even declared an offensive and they're still gaining territory.
How can NATO expect to defeat Russia when Russian Generals are able to come back from the dead.
lincolnman
Old KGB/FSB trick - body double...
This guy is still in the rubble along with 35 of his sailors...
Don't fall for Putin's Potemkin Village of lies...
kurisupisu
Ukraine is winning against Russia ?
That is more fake news.
Thuban
And his family, relatives, friends, coworkers, neighbors and everybody in Crimea is in on it.
It's a massive secret KGB operation to trick the whole planet.
JJE
The pro-Ukraine crowd have a lot of egg on their face this week yet again.
First, Trudeau invites a Nazi into the Canadian parliament for a double standing ovation with Zelensky first pumping.
Now, the lies of the Kyiv Post and other outlets that spread them are exposed.
As I mentioned, many legitimate analytical pro-Ukraine sites/channels didn't spread this nonsense - only the Usual Suspects. But that didn't stop people taking the plunge.
And both sides have been dispersing command nodes for months.
2020hindsights
Thuban
According to a Sept. 19 scorecard by the Belfer Center at Harvard's Kennedy School, Russia has gained 91 sq km from Ukraine in the past month while Ukrainian forces have taken 41 sq km from Russian forces.
Size doesn't matter, it's what you do with it. ;-)
The Russian advances are in strategically unimportant places, designed to tie up Ukrainian troops. Ukraine is pushing for a breakthrough in the south. Russia are now responding by piling in reserves. Will be interesting to see what transpires in the coming weeks.
BTW, the same source:
Military vehicles and equipment4
Russia: 12,190 lost.
Tanks and armored vehicles: 6,491.
Aircraft: 195.
Naval vessels: 16.
Ukraine: 4,441 lost.
Tanks and armored vehicles: 2,224.
Aircraft: 106.
Naval vessels: 27.
lincolnman
Likely...go along with it or accidently fall out an 8th story window...
Agree - well stated...
JJE
For the unaware, Admiral Sokolov is the guy on bottom left of the top image, wearing appropriate rank insignia. The Cyrillic script in front of him is the abbreviation for Black Sea Fleet Чф. The four guys counter-clockwise from him are the other 4 fleet commanders - in order - Pacific Fleet Тф , Baltic Fleet Бф, Caspian Flotilla Кф and Northern Fleet Сф.
JJE
Counter-clockwise name-wise it will be Admirals Viktor Liina, Vladimir Vorobyov, (rear admiral) Aleksandr Peshkov and Aleksandr Moiseyev.
EFD
“Ignore the smoldering ruins of our HQ building, all is well!”
lol.